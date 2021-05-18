PM Modi congratulates doctors on their fight against Covid and suggests regular oxygen audits





According to a government statement. In a virtual meeting attended by doctors from J&K, Jaipur and Imphal, the prime minister praised medical experts for relentlessly waging this long battle against the virus and said it must be a mental challenge for the medical fraternity, but the power of the faith of the citizens remains. with them in this fight. Modi also said that 90% of India’s frontline Covid-19 workers have been vaccinated as part of a vaccination strategy that has paid rich dividends. Doctors, during the interaction, stressed that in the protracted fight against Covid, every effort is being made to take care of non-Covid patients as well, according to the government statement. As parts of India suffer from a shortage of medical oxygen and intensive care beds, the Prime Minister asked doctors to include an oxygen audit in their daily routines and discussed how treatment of Covid-19 patients in home isolation should be carried out as part of standard operation. procedure, or SOP. With tele-counseling growing in importance during the pandemic, Modi said these services should be extended to rural areas as well. He praised the doctors who form teams and provide telemedicine services in the villages. He called on doctors in all states to form similar teams, train final-year MBBS students and MBBS interns, and ensure that all tehsils and districts across the country have a telemedicine service, a declared the official press release. This was the third interaction between the PM and doctors during the pandemic. Doctors thanked the Prime Minister for prioritizing health workers for vaccination and highlighted this in the fight against Covid, and shared their experiences of increasing public awareness, including patient awareness, against drug abuse, the statement said. On Tuesday, Modi will interact with state and district field officials to talk about their experiences in dealing with the pandemic. Officials said the meeting aimed to share best practices and suggest ways and means to tackle Covid-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. Officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, MP, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will participate in the meeting.

