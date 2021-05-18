Siskin at the head of Ecnec reconstituted – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) to fill the void created after the departure of former Minister of Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin will be the chairman of the eight-member interprovincial decision-making body on development.

All other Ecnec members reconstituted earlier in January of this year would remain unchanged. Among them are Planning Minister Asad Umar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, representing the federal government.

In addition to these members, Ecnec would also continue to include four provincial members; Punjab Minister of Finance Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro of Sindh, Minister of Finance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Minister of Communication and Public Works of Balochistan Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi.

The Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission, Dr Ishrat Husain and Abdul Razak Dawood, as well as the Federal Secretaries of Economic Affairs, Finance and Planning and Development and the Chairmen of the Planning and Development Councils of the Punjab and of Sindh and other chief secretaries for development of Balochistan and KP would be invited to meetings. In addition, relevant officials from the federal and provincial governments as well as the AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan government will be invited to meetings as needed.

Under financial rules, the Central Development Working Group (CDWP) has the authority to approve up to Rs 10 billion of development projects and refer higher cost projects to Ecnec for approval. Finally, budget allocations for all development programs are made or authorized by the National Economic Council, the country’s highest economic decision-making body headed by the Prime Minister and represented by four provincial chief ministers.

Posted in Dawn on May 18, 2021

