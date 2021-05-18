President Joko Widodo’s wise attitude to the fate of 75 KPK employees





Professor Romli Atmasasmita

Criminal law expert Criminal law expert Statement by President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) that the National Insight Test (TWK) is not automatically used as the basis for dismissing 75 employees Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and giving instructions for the MenpanRB, the KPK leadership and the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) to pursue their plight as an empathy on the basis of mere humanity, not a legal product. The presidential directive did not change the legal status of the 75 KPK employees who failed TWK. However, it is questionable what is the difference between those who pass and fail the TWK test and what should be the attitude of a president towards those who pass TWK for there to be equal treatment before the law. Other questions regarding the President’s Instructions are how the position and legal impact of the President’s Instructions on ASN Law, KPK Law and PP No. 41 of 2020 regarding the transfer of KPK employees to the ASN and PerKom number 1 of 2020 concerning the procedures for Transferring KPK employees to ASN and KPK management decrees number 592 of 2021? Can the president’s directive be qualified as a form of intervention not only against the KPK institution but contrary to ASN law? A series of questions that should be asked of legal experts, especially constitutional law experts (HTNs), require an explanation from the government. Also read: Jokowi’s statement considered too late, KPK issued decree for people with disabilities for 75 employees These answers and explanations are needed as a form of presidential accountability to the public not only for their pro group of 75 failed employees at TWK, but also for 250 million Indonesians. In a state of law, no one is immune (immune) to the law, let alone the status of an employee of the KPK. On the one hand, the president’s instructions relieved 75 KPK employees who had failed TWK. On the other hand, it suffocates KPK employees who pass including TWK and those who care about the law, justice and equality before the law. The presidential directive denied the principle of reward and punishment, so a fair, honest and proportional way is for the KPK leadership to reopen BPK’s findings on the LHP KPK 2018 by forming an investigative team whose results are disclosed to the public so that it will appear where and where the gold at KPK. Also Read: Filled With Questions About KPK Employee Test, Iwan Fals Passes This Comment On A thorough investigation of the KPK is a form of accountability and transparency of the KPK which, for more than 10 years, has been covered by the leadership of the KPK. In accordance with the chairman’s instructions, it is the right step if the 75 KPK employees who fail at TWK have the opportunity to participate in formal training to deepen national understanding so that in the future the KPK will be filled by ASNs. who have a vision. and the mission of nationality and unity in the eradication of corruption. For KPK employees who pass TWK, immediately place them in a strategic position so that they can pursue the corruption cases that lie ahead. (zik)

