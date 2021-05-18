Modi must save one, his own image or the country!

After two and a half successful terms (mainly economy, administration) as chief minister of Gujarat, when Narendra Modi was appointed head of the BJP election campaign committee, I, like many, thought he was the right one. no one to lead India if the BJP Gagné. The BJP roared in Lok Sabha with an absolute majority in 2014 and the NDA formed the government. My confidence in him came from the fact that he was a man of the people and that after a long time here there was someone who could lead the country to a new level of economic growth and prosperity. We had the whole country (including NRIs) celebrating the Prime Minister’s coronation with festival splendor and splendor, catapulting Modi to a divine phenomenon.

Naysayers had two doubts about Modi’s move to Delhi. First, would a ruler who hadn’t known much beyond Gujarat and Gujaratis be able to rule a country as diverse as India? Second, liberal elites also felt that its political expertise and mass appeal came at the expense of intellectual capital. But at that time, people were frustrated with the consequences created by the administration that backfired on UPA 2 led by famous economist Dr Manmohan Singh. The country was looking for a change; to have someone at the top to rule India, who could be a true representative of the people with a massive political mandate by their side. Literally, we put all the hopeful eggs in Modi’s basket. Fortunately.

I was convinced that he would surround himself with an effective team of ministers, bureaucrats (Modi’s favorite people) and technocrats who would help him guide his vision into reality. Modi, originally from Gujarat, always wore the label of being close to the industrialists of the money bag in the first part of NDA 1. The backlash on Modi’s striped suit and the jibe suit-boot-ka-sarkar made that BJP lost its capitalist image and suddenly turned to the poor and rural, a politically sound move. Demonetization has occurred; lakhs suffered but the Modi brand grew stronger, bringing him back to power with even higher numbers.

By this time, BJP had grown into a superpower and didn’t really need NDA’s partners in the alliance. Confidence has led to arrogance; coalition partners began to feel threatened. The BJP as a party has been inundated with funds from election bonds and other donations; Amit Shah has been hailed as the Chanakya of modern times, who could do nothing wrong by winning the elections. It was a sense of invincibility that surrounded Modi-Shah, supported by an overzealous 24/7 IT cell and mainstream media support. Modi was slowly moving from being a demigod to a real God. The BJP’s hyperactive social media cell has also cleverly appropriated nationalism as praising the government and Modi and anyone seriously against them threatened with action, including charges of sedition.

The duo’s supreme confidence at the top also led them to assign important positions in government and institutions to people they were comfortable with, choices not necessarily based on credibility and performance. It was also at this time that things started to take unexpected turns in various other pockets of India. Shiv Sena, the longtime NDA partner who fought Maharashtra’s elections with the BJP, foiled Shah and Devendra Fadnavis to form the government with a differently aligned Congress and NCP. The results of other key states continued to fluctuate for the BJP. Things started not looking rosy.

Modi continued to focus more on winning elections and managing perceptions and less on governance. And his ministers have fallen on each other to congratulate him on social networks. Then Covid hit us. Modi has taken it upon himself to tackle the problem for the nation, announced an overnight lockdown leading to nightmarish experiences for lakhs of migrant workers everywhere. The economy has fallen. Amid all this crisis in 2020, the BJP think tank continued to build accounts of a possible foul play in the untimely death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, possibly to overthrow the government of Maharashtra. Moreover, Rajput, from Bihar, would ideally help the BJP in the upcoming elections in Bihar, which could be another reason. After a prolonged investigation by CBI, the case did not yield much, then changed its contours to find drug use in Bollywood. Summons of big movie stars for investigation by the BCN have become commonplace. In all this political drama that unfolded over four months, the BJP seemed a little too desperate to regain power in the cash-rich Maharashtra they believed to be theirs.

By this time, most first world governments had started investing money in vaccine research and development so that they could come out of the bloc, when ready, to vaccinate their citizens. Modi and his team were surprised because they clearly had not prepared for something as gigantic as the second wave of Covid. After all the hype and hype about the launch of the vaccination program on March 1, things started to get worse in April due to a rapidly changing virus, multiple state elections and large religious gatherings. like Kumbh. The government clearly had not ordered enough vaccines for a population of 140 crore. Falling on the famous Make-in-India slogan – the main reason Modi didn’t approve foreign vaccines and preferred Indian vaccines even if they didn’t hit the numbers – the nation’s breath took quickly turned to the world for medical help.

Modi remains the country’s greatest leader today. But he has to face a problem: his own image. We have lost a capable administrator in place to a God-like entity whose image is now more important than the welfare of the country. The ongoing imaging posts by his cabinet and social media cell have actually started to damage Brand Modi’s credibility. Continuing to work on the Central Vista project in the midst of the pandemic or giving the cricket stadium its name, Modi got it wrong, which could have been handled differently. He must now return to the drawing board, forge an image of smoother healing, seek the effectiveness of his ministers and institutions (change those responsible, if need be) and not depend on the simple management of perception to deliver. . People are impatient like never before. They need answers.

(The writer is a freelance writer and columnist)