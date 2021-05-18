Further depreciation of the Turkish lira seems inevitable

Turkey’s beleaguered currency appears poised to continue falling in the months to come, as external headwinds threaten to exacerbate the country’s tangled economic woes.

The Turkish lira in a further downward spiral since the brutal sacking of the central bank governor in March has plunged to more than 8.5 against the dollar, its lowest level in six months, on May 13 after US inflation data put pressure on the currency. Although it has regained some ground since then, the outlook for Lira remains bleak.

In an attempt to prop up the lira, the central bank raised its key rate by 200 basis points to 19% in March, but only days later President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed central bank governor Naci Agbal from office. to whom the mail less than five months before the government’s promises of economic reform. Several rate hikes under Agbal had helped the lira rebound, but his sacking rekindled mistrust in Ankaras’ economic management, causing the pound to dive again.

The price of the dollar averaged 7.62 lire in March, compared to 7.02 lire in February and 8.15 lire in April. It rose to 8.28 lire in the first half of May and is expected to climb further by the end of the month amid global ripples in U.S. inflation data and growing anticipation that the Federal Reserve could be forced to do so. rising interest rates earlier than expected. In its biggest jump since 2008, consumer inflation in the United States jumped 4.2% in April on a 12-month basis, according to figures released last week.

New central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu kept rates unchanged in April and May. The collapse of the lira, combined with rising inflation, leaves little room for rate cuts as the government would like.

Despite the dual predicament of high interest rates and high exchange prices, Ankara is keen on stimulating economic growth out of political concern and hopes to revive domestic demand after the easing of a nearly three-week lockdown of COVID- 19 May 17. , this could encourage another windfall of lending via public banks as it did last year. Such a move would inevitably fuel inflation and currency prices and could lead to further attempts to cut interest rates.

Turkey’s needs for external funds are expected to increase in the second half of the year. Critical talks with the United States and the European Union in June, coupled with an ongoing U.S. case against a Turkish state-owned bank for helping Iran escape sanctions, are seen as major risks.

The inflation spurt in the United States is weighing on emerging markets like Turkey, as the prospect of a Fed rate hike would either attract foreign investors or discourage those who might consider investing in developing countries. Ankaras’ weakened economic credibility has already soured the appetites of foreigners, and Turkey could hardly rely on foreign investment to finance its current account deficit as it did in the past. The countries risk premium is back to around 400 basis points, strongly decoupled from those of peer countries.

In addition, Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves are in a precarious state after the controversial central bank sale of some $ 128 billion since 2019 to curb the decline of the lira. The bank is now in the red, with no ammunition to defend the currency. In other words, accepting further increases in currency prices might be inevitable for Ankara in the future.

With an economy stuck between high interest rates and high exchange prices, industrial companies strove to spin the wheels of production to save the day. The sustainability or viability of such growth remains questionable, but Turkey is expected to post a growth rate of up to 6% in the first quarter, benefiting from continued foreign and domestic demand as well as the weak base effect of the economy. last year. In Turkey’s import-dependent economy, growth means increased demand for imported materials and goods, which have grown more and more due to the fall of the lira. Accordingly, the turkeys Current account deficit reached $ 7.8 billion in the first quarter and $ 36 billion year-over-year. This year’s spread is probably around $ 30 billion, but that’s not the only factor driving up demand for foreign exchange.

Mistrust of the Erdogans government has led local savers to turn to hard currencies to protect their savings against lira depreciation and inflation. The risk of dollarization has hardly diminished, as evidenced by the fact that 57.4% of individual deposits in Turkey are in foreign currencies, i.e. 159 billion dollars.

Private companies, on the other hand, are grappling with a exchange deficit of $ 155.3 billion, down slightly from $ 156.6 billion last year.

the external debt that Turkey has to repay over the next 12 months is about $ 192 billion, of which the bulk of $ 125 billion belongs to the private sector. The remaining $ 67 billion belongs to the public sector, mainly state-owned banks as well as the central bank, whose commitments stem from currency swap agreements with China and Qatar.

Annual consumer inflation in Turkey climbed to 17.14% in April, its highest level in nearly two years, and could rise further later despite the prospect of some temporary declines due to seasonal factors. Consumer inflation of 20% could be difficult to avoid this year, as producer and consumer prices remain under pressure from rising interest rates and currency prices. The inflation problem could ossify and come to a standstill unless Ankara is prepared to stick to strict monetary policies for a while and tighten them further if necessary.

Continued warming in the US economy would translate into a rise in the 10-year US Treasury yield, a prospect that threatens to distract foreign investors from Turkey and other emerging markets. Such thefts would leave Turkey with less foreign currency to fund its current account deficit and meet other demands for foreign currency, pushing up hard currency prices. Maintaining strict monetary policies is the most powerful weapon in dealing with such setbacks, but it hardly suits the political calculations of the Erdogans. Economic players have yet to see what Ankara will face as the pounds slide towards 9 against the greenback.