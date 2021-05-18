Covid Fierce, the economy continues to block!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will today visit Jababeka Industrial Zone, Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, West Java, for a working visit. There, the Head of State will directly observe the mutual cooperation vaccination program carried out simultaneously for the workers of dozens of companies spread over different sites in Jabodetabek. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said the program was part of an effort to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19. This program is a collaboration between the government and the private sector. “Without breaking this chain, economic growth will always be hampered. [Program ini] so that the industrial sector can move back to be more comfortable, produce maximum production and obtain more added value, ”said Lutfi, Tuesday (5/18/2021). Lutfi recalled that the health protocol must be carried out even after having undergone a vaccination program. Lutfi felt that the public should see how the Covid-19 situation is in various countries. “We are seeing all over the neighboring countries that the transmission of the Covid chain is becoming more and more violent and today we must protect it so that the transmission does not occur,” he said. Likewise, Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahaladia hopes that the vaccination program will be able to achieve the vaccination target that the government is hoping for. “For this to restore public confidence and world opinion on how to deal with Covid in Indonesia,” he explained. Bahlil said that to achieve economic growth above 5%, a recovery is needed in the consumption and investment sectors. But before that, the vaccination program must be effective. “Investors, business players are therefore more confident in carrying out careful planning and execution of investments which will ultimately create jobs,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



