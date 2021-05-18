Malik accuses India of uranium proliferation





ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and president of the Research and Reform Institute (IRR), former senator Abdul Rehman Malik, said on Monday that the FATF had caused enough damage to the Pakistani economy to caused Indian provocations as New Delhi launched a bogus propaganda campaign, which was later exposed by the EU’s DisinfoLab.

In an interview with a private television station, former Senator Rehman Malik said that despite the agreement between the two countries for an unconditional ceasefire, India consistently violated the Line of Control ( LoC) and the working border. He said Pakistan was going through an extraordinary situation as neighboring India continued to conspire against it, having promised the nation that it would take India to the FATF and that the FATF has now opened an investigation against it. India for money laundering and terrorist financing.

The former interior minister said it was no longer a secret that India was involved in money laundering and terrorist financing. Now things had started to move in the right direction as the FATF spoke about India’s possible involvement in financial crimes. He informed the country that so far he has written various letters to the FATF, asking to be graylisted Pakistan as a result of the coronavirus, while pleading for action against India. He said he sent a sufficient amount of evidence against India to the FATF to act for financial crimes.

Rehman Malik said the ongoing pandemic had further eroded the weak economy of the country which posed a greater threat than the FATF and that if the situation could not be brought under control, the days ahead would be very difficult for all. the country. He suggested to all stakeholders, including the opposition and the government, to put aside their political differences in the wider national interest. He concluded that if the opposition and the government could not come together to formulate a common strategy to get the country out of the current situation, then the country would face more problems in the future.

Former Home Secretary Rehman Malik revealed that in recent days he had also written a letter to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in which he demanded an immediate investigation of the India on the proliferation of nuclear materials. He suggested that the IAEA convene an emergency meeting on the private uranium trade in India and also stressed that the United Nations must take action to prevent those private sales and purchases of uranium which threatened the all of humanity. He said Western countries were silent on the issue of the open sale and purchase of uranium by private dealers in India, as it increased the chances of terrorists using uranium to make dirty bombs.

Speaking on the Palestinian issue, Malik said that Israel’s slaughter of innocent Muslims in Palestine has saddened the whole world, saying all Islamic countries should come forward and stand up for the Ummah to send a strong message to the world not Muslim that neither Israel nor India could ever dare to oppress Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting Saudi Arabia when Al-Aqsa Mosque was attacked and it would have been better if Muhammad Bin Salman and Prime Minister Khan issued a joint statement against the state Zionist and proposed to convene a joint meeting of the OIC. Rehman Malik said that Indian Prime Minister Modi also follows the Israeli model of genocide of oppressed Palestinians in order to bring about demographic change in occupied Palestine, and likewise Prime Minister Modi proceeded to massacre Muslims in Kashmir to change demographics. Discussing the political situation in the country, Rehman Malik said the PDM made a very bad decision in sending a show cause notice to the PPP, which it should resume with an apology. He said that the PPP had been victimized in the name of responsibility at all times and that Syed Khurshid Shah was still in prison in the face of political victimization.

