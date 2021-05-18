Boris Johnson’s plan for more nuclear warheads at Faslane ‘violates international law’





Plans to increase the number of warheads available for the Clyde-based nuclear submarine fleet could violate international law, experts have said. The UK government announced in March that it plans to increase the missile cap from 180 to 260 as part of its recent defense review. Labor has questioned whether the increase is really necessary at a time when public finances are under pressure from covid as anti-nuclear activists have said Boris Johnson risks starting a new nuclear arms race. The decision to go for a 40% missile increase, which will be based on submarines operating from the Royal Navy complex on the Clyde, has also been called disgusting by the SNP. Now, a legal opinion from two academics at the London School of Economics has concluded that it is incompatible with UK government support for the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is supposed to limit the increase in nuclear warheads around the world. The review by long-time UN consultant Professor Christine Chinkin and former NATO Cyber ​​Defense Fellow Dr Louise Arimatsu concludes that the increase violates Article Six of the treaty. The academics were tasked with examining the Conservative government’s commitment by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND). Scotland has been home to the British fleet of nuclear-armed submarines since the 1960s, despite fierce opposition from the SNP and the Scottish Greens. Nationalists have vowed to remove nuclear weapons from Faslane Naval Base if voters ever support independence in a future referendum. CND Secretary General Kate Hudson said: “The UK’s expanding nuclear arsenal has been exposed to intense criticism nationally and internationally, including from the United Nations. “Thanks to the work of well-respected academic experts, we now know that this is illegal under international law. “Everything indicates that the decision cost tens of billions of pounds. During this pandemic, there are other urgent uses of public money. “The move breaks with the gradual nuclear cuts implemented by successive governments for nearly 30 years and is at odds with Presidents Biden and Putin’s decision to continue bilateral nuclear reductions.” A spokesperson for the MOD said: Maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent capacity at a minimum level of credibility is fully in line with our international legal obligations, including those under Article Six of the Treaty of Non- proliferation. “The UK’s independent nuclear deterrent exists to deter the most extreme threats to the UK and our NATO allies. Our stock cap is a maximum if necessary, not a target nor our current number, and is being kept under review. A Scottish government spokesperson said: We have said that UK governments plan to increase the stockpile of nuclear weapons, spending billions on weapons that must never be used, is a deeply disturbing response to the challenges in rapid evolution of the modern era. Indeed, the decision to increase the stockpile of nuclear weapons is totally at odds with the members of the international community, who signed the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a treaty whose objectives are supported by the United Nations. Scottish Government.







