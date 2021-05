Pope calls for peace in the Holy Land, declares child deaths unacceptable

VATICAN CITY The injuries and deaths of so many innocent people, especially children, caused by the escalation of violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip are “terrible and unacceptable” and run the risk of sinking into ” a spiral of death and destruction “. Pope Francis said. The Pope appealed for calm and called on leaders on both sides “to put an end to the roar of arms and to follow the paths of peace, even with the help of the international community,” he said. said on May 16 after reciting the “Regina Coeli” prayer with hundreds of people in St. Peter’s Square. “Many people have been injured and many innocent people have died. Among them are even children, and it is terrible and unacceptable. Their death is a sign that we do not want to build the future, but that we want to destroy it, “he said. . The growing hatred and violence in different cities of Israel “is a serious injury to brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among citizens, which will be difficult to heal if we do not immediately open ourselves to dialogue,” the Pope said, adding: “Where will the hatred and vengeance of lead be? Do we really think we can build peace by destroying each other?” The Pope called for calm, a ceasefire and constant prayers so that “ Israelis and Palestinians can find the way of dialogue and forgiveness, to be patient builders of peace and justice, opening up step by step to a common hope, to a coexistence between brothers and sisters. “ He then led the people gathered in the square to pray the Hail Mary for the victims, the children and for peace. Meanwhile, Vatican press office chief Matteo Bruni confirmed that Pope Francis spoke by phone on May 17 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. While the Vatican has not commented on the content of the conversation, Turkey’s communications department said the two leaders discussed the ongoing attacks. According to a written statement reported by the Andalusian agency, Erdogan said the Israeli attacks were an atrocity and that the latest violations put regional security at risk. Pope Francis’ appeal on May 16 came as Israel stepped up its assault on Gaza and also faced growing civil unrest in its mixed Jewish-Arab towns. Jewish mobs had destroyed Arab property and Arab mobs attacked Jewish businesses and torched synagogues, with lynching attempts on both sides over the past week. Violence between Israel and Hamas was at its worst since the Gaza war in 2014, with Israeli airstrikes and hundreds of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip killing at least 145 Palestinians and 10 Israelis, according to Reuters on May 16. . underway to negotiate a ceasefire.







