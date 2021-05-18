Johnsons Voter ID Checks Not About Voter Fraud, It’s Power | Simon jenkins

TThe government’s voter identity system should be scrapped. It is unnecessary, inconvenient and discouraging to vote. More seriously, voter cards for those who do not have the current form of photo ID would be another step, even modest, towards the regulation and surveillance of daily life, an obsession of governments around the world since the digital revolution.

A classic test of state liberalism is how long after an emergency does a regime choose to dismantle any acquired emergency power. Boris Johnson prided himself on his daily display of scrutiny, this week allowing Britons to kiss each other, but with caution. In his post-pandemic speech from Queens, he announced that proof of identity would now be required for those wishing to exercise the right to vote. This, he says, will prevent voter fraud. Voters without a driver’s license must apply to their local council with a photo. Their contact details will likely be recorded. Those who do not register will be refused the vote.

The need for this innovation is insignificant. Voting is a bond of public trust, the harmless gift of a validated name and address in exchange for a ballot. At the Cabinet Office research in 2019, of 266 electoral fraud cases investigated in 2018, only one in five (57) involved complaints about the voting process and only eight nationwide cases related to the ‘identity theft. There was just three convictions personalization at polling stations over the past seven years.

In 2014, the Election Commission said there was no reason why photo ID in one form or another should not be used at polling stations. 92.5% people had one. This left 7.5% adrift. Pilot studies conducted in other countries on the introduction of voter identification, the most extensive in Canada, have shown that between 5% and 10% of certain groups of recent immigrants, ethnic minorities and young people encountered increased difficulties. In Britain, it is believed that the elderly have also been deterred.

A London School of Economics Journal data gathered in 2019 was left confused. Three and a half million voters, mostly the poorest, do not have access to photo identification and would need to obtain it from a town hall. Few voters expressed concern about fraud, and far more concerned about the low turnout. As for the issue of identity theft, the LSE said, it was so minimal that it was difficult to justify this level of denial of the right to vote. The whole thing is ridiculous.

The reality of identity cards is elsewhere. In their forms, they are loved by bureaucracies. In Britain they are an occupational disease of ministerial function, reflecting a desire to regulate all human activity under the control of a minister. Identity cards were introduced during World War I, supposedly to trap German spies, and were quickly abolished in 1919. They returned in 1939 and Whitehall refused to let them go. They were retained by the Clement Attlees government after 1945 because of the Cold War, but were hated by the public who were asked to show them by the police.

Johnsons hero Winston Churchill campaigned in opposition to free people from ID cards, and he duly abolished them in 1952 amid bonfires across the country. It then emerged that Whitehall had expanded the National Information Register cards from just three categories of personal data to 39. I feel Johnson is eager to go down that road, despite his model.

Since the beginning of the current century, a still authoritarian Interior Ministry has wanted to restore the cards. Under Tony Blair, he claimed they would fight terrorism, while the NHS wanted a similar database to fight disease. Both would be protected from hacking, by criminals, blackmailers or insurance companies. Billions of pounds have been spent on consultants.

In 2006, the ID lobby won. The Blair government has proposed a new digital ID card linked to a National Identity Register, this time covering a grotesque 50 categories of personal data on each citizen. It included up to 10 fingerprints, face and iris scans, and lists of all former places of residence. The archives would be completely secure, but shared in one way or another with other government departments and local authorities. Those techno-dazzled home secretaries like David Blunkett and Charles Clarke. Gordon Brown even wanted retailers to be able to verify buyers against the database.

The 2006 map became so controversial that it was eventually made voluntary, destroying its role in combating terrorism. As its launch costs soared to over $ 12 billion, it lost touch with common sense or value for money. It was pointed out that driver’s licenses and passports were perfectly adequate proof of identity where it was most needed.

What had become an obsessive Whitehall data trawl was repealed by the government of David Camerons in 2011. As with Churchill, it was announced that the information accumulated so far on the data log would be destroyed. But as Edward Snowden later revealed, such pledges are unnecessary on the part of ministers who believe national security licenses are false. In 2013, an NHS-owned database also collapsed under a storm of criticism from the National Audit Office. Dubious consultants were ripping off Whitehall left, right and center. An estimated $ 10 billion was lost by the NHS as if it had money to burn. Meanwhile, regular leaks health records show that all digital data is now inherently insecure.

In his futuristic novel The Circle, Dave Eggers envisioned a control-freak society in which everyone is an open ID card on foot. A Big Brother National Registry knows where everyone is, their history, their life, their ailments, their friends, their crimes, their rights and their disqualifications. The individual is a prisoner of his present and his past, an existence shared with all. Disconnecting and retreating into privacy is a crime, and the crowds are starting to find you. Anyone who thinks it’s just a fantasy should watch the movie The Social Dilemma and former Google design ethicist Tristan Harriss report on the power of digital algorithms on 3 billion humans.

Cynics might shrug their shoulders and tell us to be wise. The Internet has plunged us all into the electronic universe, whereas evolution once plunged us into the natural universe. We expect the state to protect and support us. We can hardly oppose if the state wants to know and say everything about us.

Yet the very absurdity of voter identification points to the negligence of its supporters. I have always feared that individual freedoms would be the most threatened by a government of journalists. It is a profession instinctively hostile to the privacy of the individual. Therefore, voter identification does not concern voting. It is about the abuse of power. You might be thinking that the 50 Shades of You that were in the 2011 National Identity Registry are forgotten horror. Think again.