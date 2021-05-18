Rallies against Israeli aggression held across Balochistan – Journal





QUETTA / DERA MURAD JAMALI: After the government of Balochistan decided to express its solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, several protests and rallies took place across the province on Monday.

People carrying signs and banners bearing anti-Israel slogans took part in rallies to condemn the Zionist regime’s bombing of refugee camps in Gaza.

They gathered at Serena Chowk holding the flag of Palestine.

Religious scholar and leader Dr Ata-ur-Rehman and many officials, including Deputy Commissioner Sardar Humaira Baloch, were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rehman strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against unarmed Palestinians and said that the Zionist regime was committing a great crime at the behest of the United States which was blocking the Security Council resolutions of the UN against Israeli aggression.

He said he was gravely concerned about the silence of the Muslim world and Western countries and said they supported Israeli action against the Palestinians by not speaking out against these inhumane acts.

Dr Rehman urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to call an emergency conference of Islamic countries and announce Jihad against Israel. He said that all Islamic countries should adopt a common position and offer all help and cooperation to the Palestinians who are going through a very difficult time.

Other speakers called on the federal government to take practical steps to help the Palestinians.

A protest rally was organized in Dera Murad Jamali to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Nasirabad district headquarters carrying placards and banners bearing slogans against the Israeli government and its leaders. They walked on different roads in the city.

Led by Dr Ishaq Bugti and Haroon Rasheed, a tribal elder, the rally participants chanted slogans against the Israeli government.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bugti and Mr Rasheed condemned the Israeli aggression against Palestinian refugees and the shooting at the faithful who were going to perform the Eid prayer. They regretted that with the airstrikes on Gaza City, large numbers of Palestinian refugees were martyred, but the Muslim Ummah was playing the role of a silent bystander by taking no action against Israel.

They urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to raise the issue in all international forums. They said it was the responsibility of all civilized nations to condemn the Israeli government for its aggression against innocent Palestinians.

Gatherings were also held in Jaffarabad, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Sibi, Kalat, Loralai, Pishin and other towns in the province.

Similar protests also took place in Dalbandin, Nushki and Kharan.

A rally, which started from the central government boys’ high school, ended in front of the Dalbandin Press Club after marching on the roads.

Dalbandin’s deputy commissioner Javed Domki and district police officer Anwar Badini led the rally.

Another rally was held from the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Nushki.

Additional Commissioner Rakhshan Division Badal Dashti led a rally in Kharan which started from the DC office and ended at Chief Chowk Kharan.

Participants and speakers chanted slogans against the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and called on the world community to play its part to end the aggression against innocent and hapless Palestinians.

Ali Raza Rind in Chagai also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn on May 18, 2021

