Facebook posts quote Imran on purpose of prophecy





ISLAMABAD: A falsified video clip of an interview with Prime Minister Imran Khan has been viewed millions of times in Facebook posts alongside a claim that it is not essential for Muslims to accept Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) as the last prophet of Allah.

The claim is false: Khan’s comments were taken from a longer interview in which he said Muslims must accept Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) as the last prophet to be considered part of the Islamic faith.

The 28-second video clip of Khan’s interview on Islamic religious channel Message TV.

It has been viewed in a Facebook post over 8.3 million times and shared 481,000 times since July 28, 2018.

Message caption in Urdu language translates to English as: [Imran Khan]says that in order to become a Muslim, it is not necessary to accept Prophet Mohammad as the last Prophet of Allah. Where have the keepers of the finality of prophecy gone?

Khan can be heard saying in the video: Allah is the God of all human beings. All should be equal before the law and that was in the state of Medina. Everyone had their rights in this state whether it was Christians or Jews it was human rights and I say all are equal before the law but say anyone who does not accept Prophet Muhammad as the last prophet cannot be a Muslim.

The purpose of prophecy is an unassailable principle of Islam.

The full interview shows Khan stating that Muslims must accept Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) as the last Prophet of Allah.

The full interview was posted on Message TV’s Facebook page on October 5, 2014.

From the 40 second mark to the 57 second mark, Khan says: In the Quran it is clearly written that the last prophet is Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) and whoever does not accept him as the last prophet, he cannot be a Muslim. The Quran is the word of Allah and if you do not accept it you are not a Muslim.

The clip in the deceptive videos matches the original footage from the 27-minute mark to the two-11-second mark.

Below is a screenshot comparison between the original Facebook video in Message TV (L) and the video in Misleading Posts (R):

A screenshot comparison between the original Facebook video in Message TV (L) and the video in Misleading Posts (R). Courtesy of AFP

The Constitution states that anyone who does not believe in the purpose of Prophet Mohammad’s (pbuh) prophecy cannot be a Muslim.

An amendment to article 106 of the Constitution made on September 21, 1974 reads as follows: A person who does not believe in the absolute and unqualified finality of the prophecy of Muhammad (peace be upon him), the last of the prophets or claims to be a prophet, in any sense of the word or any description, after Muhammad (peace be upon him), or recognizes such a suitor as a prophet or religious reformer, is not a Muslim for the purposes of the Constitution or the law.

