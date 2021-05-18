Erdogan says COVID-19 infection in Turkey “to a large extent under control” – Xinhua





Pedestrians wearing face masks walk on a street in Ankara, Turkey on May 17, 2021. Turkey has again brought COVID-19 infection “under control to a large extent” after lockdowns and restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Turkey had imposed a 17-day lockdown since April 29 and the government on Monday launched a period of gradual easing of measures until June 1. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya / Xinhua) ANKARA, May 17 (Xinhua) – Turkey brought COVID-19 infection “to a large extent under control” again after lockdowns and restrictions during the holy month of Ramadan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday . “We are accelerating the vaccination activities as much as the supply program allows. I hope that such comprehensive measures will not be necessary from now on,” he said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting. Turkey had imposed a 17-day lockdown since April 29 and the government on Monday launched a period of gradual easing of measures until June 1. Turkey on Monday confirmed 10,174 new cases of COVID-19, including 923 symptomatic patients, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 5,127,548, according to its health ministry. Turkey’s death toll from the virus rose from 223 to 44,983, while total recoveries climbed to 4,961,120 after 13,864 more people recovered in the past 24 hours. The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.2% and the number of critically ill patients is 2,326 nationwide, the ministry said. A total of 206,836 tests were carried out in the last day, with the total number of tests in Turkey reaching 51,076,732. Turkey began mass vaccination against COVID-19 on January 14 after authorities approved emergency use of China’s CoronaVac vaccine. More than 15,043,000 people have been vaccinated to date. Enditem

