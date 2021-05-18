Indonesians protest US embassy over Israel airstrikes United Nations Joko Widodo Malaysia Hamas Muslim





Pro-Palestinian protesters marched towards the tightly guarded US embassy in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and signs pointing to Free Palestine, several hundred protesters gathered along a main street in Jakarta that runs past the embassy. More than 1,000 police have been deployed around the compound, which is blocked by concrete road separators. Indonesia, the most populous Muslim majority nation in the world, has no formal diplomatic relations with Israel and there is no Israeli embassy in the country. A group of protesters, organized by the United Indonesian Muslim Student Action Group, chanted God is great and freedom for Palestine as they marched. Their banners and placards criticized the airstrikes in Gaza and denounced the United States’ unwavering support for Israel. Another group, organized by the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, held a similar rally a few hundred yards from the embassy. They shouted Save the Palestinians as they marched through downtown Jakarta to the United Nations mission. advised Similar protests by unionized workers took place around the same time on Tuesday in other Indonesian cities, including Surabaya, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Makassar and Riau. Authorities have warned of protests to maintain social distancing during protests to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinians, and President Joko Widodo has condemned the airstrikes. The Israeli aggression must be stopped, he wrote on Twitter on Sunday. In a joint statement released on Sunday evening, Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Bruneis Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a de-escalation of the situation. The three leaders of the Muslim-majority countries of Southeast Asia also urged the United Nations Security Council to act urgently to ensure the safety and protection of Palestinian civilians. They also called for an emergency United Nations General Assembly to find a resolution to end the atrocities against the Palestinian people. Israel has said it will continue its attacks on Hamas, the militant group that rule Gaza, for the time being, and the United States has signaled that it will not pressure both sides for a ceasefire, even if President Joe Biden has declared his support for one. At least 212 Palestinians were killed during the week of airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 injured, according to the Gaza health ministry. Ten people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, were killed in rocket attacks launched from civilian areas of Gaza into civilian areas in Israel.

