FM calls for protests against Israeli atrocities on Friday – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday used the National Assembly platform to call for peaceful protests across the country against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine on May 21 (Friday).

Closing the discussion on the Israeli atrocities before leaving for Turkey, Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted the proposal and made the announcement with his permission (from the Prime Minister).

The foreign minister said that Pakistan and Turkey have decided to move the United Nations against Zionist atrocities against the Palestinian people, adding that he will leave for Turkey after the session where he will also meet with Palestinian foreign ministers. and Sudanese.

He said a request would be made to convene an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly where he and his Turkish counterpart would make their voices heard for Palestine.

Speaking of the situation in Gaza, he said above all that a ceasefire should be immediately observed in Palestine.

Two important meetings on the Palestinian question took place on May 16. One was a meeting of the OIC Executive Committee on Foreign Affairs and the other was a meeting of the UN Security Council. The Security Council meeting was chaired by the Chinese Foreign Minister.

Qureshi congratulated the Chinese leadership, saying that China had tried to unite the Security Council and all members were convinced, but unfortunately the United States vetoed it.

He said, however, that this could not be done in the United Nations General Assembly.

He assured the lower house that the government would never ignore the problems of Palestine and Kashmir.

Of course, the road is difficult, the world has a double standard, but the truth has a great weight, he added.

Mr. Qureshi said during the meeting of foreign ministers of the OIC Executive Committee, that he strongly and unequivocally condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

In this regard, I contacted the foreign ministers of various countries, including the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Palestine, and presented the position of the Pakistanis, he said. -he declares.

The foreign minister said people took to the streets of western capitals to protest the serious human rights violations in Palestine. Demonstrations are also taking place in European countries and an EU meeting was organized on Tuesday.

Mr. Qureshi said that in the age of social media, Palestinian voices cannot be forcibly suppressed and the media cannot be silently bombarded.

He said Pakistan had a clear position that Israel, which was determined to oppress people in Gaza, should not be compared to Palestinians who faced barbarism.

Today is the test of the unity of the Muslim Ummahs. Human rights organizations must eliminate double standards and stand with the Palestinians, Qureshi said.

The lower house also unanimously adopted a resolution, expressing deep concern at the increasing violence and brutality perpetrated against the Palestinian people by the apartheid regime in Israel.

The resolution proposed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs strongly denounced the systematic and brutal deprivation of the right to vote, exclusion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

The lower house condemned the Israeli apartheid regime’s attacks on worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramazan and tried to stop the call to prayer.

He denounced and rejected the continued practice of settlement expansion through forced evictions by the apartheid regime, which violated article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The resolution expressed the unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support of the Pakistanis for the courageous and resilient Palestinian people and called on the Security Council to take the necessary measures under Chapter V11 of the United Nations Charter.

Earlier, in his opening speech, House Speaker at the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif criticized Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his remarks that the repeal of Article 370 was an internal matter of India, claiming that this amounts to shaking the foundations of the Kashmir cause. .

He welcomed the withdrawal of remarks later, however.

Regarding the situation in Palestine, Mr. Sharif said: We are running against the clock and have advised the Foreign Minister to lead from the front and do all possible lobbying to mobilize support for Palestinian victims of terrorism.

He also made a comparison between the situations in Palestine and illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying there were similarities between the two.

He criticized Narendra Modi for imposing a permanent lockdown after he repealed Article 370 of the Indian constitution and said Muslims and other minorities in India were subjected to highly discriminatory treatment.

Posted in Dawn on May 18, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos