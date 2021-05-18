The UNVR & TPIA launch an independent vaccine, why ambles the actions?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Shares of consumer goods issuers PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR) and petrochemical issuers owned by Prajogo Pangestu tycoon PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA) fell into the trading red zone during the first session this morning, Tuesday (5/18/2021). Although the two issuers have started to implement independent vaccines.

Both listed stocks were red when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially started mutual or independent vaccination at Unilever Factory, Jababeka Industrial Zone, Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, West Java, today (5/18/2021 ).

The first site Jokowi visited in the industrial zone was the Unilever Indonesia factory.

Based on data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), at 10.34 WIB, shares of UNVR fell 0.89% to IDR 5,550 / share. Despite their redness, the shares of the maker of various personal care products still posted a net purchase of Rp 2.35 billion.

With that, UNVR shares have been red for 3 consecutive trading days, or since last Tuesday (11/5). Within a week, UNVR shares stagnated, while last month they fell 13.28%.

Then, shares of TPIA fell 1.82% to IDR 8,075 / share this morning. This weakening extends the TPIA correction that took place for 9 consecutive trading days, or since May 3.

Virtually in one week this stock collapsed 14.78% and in one month a landslide of 25.06%.

Just like the UNVR, although it collapsed, foreigners still recorded a net purchase of Rp 2.38 billion.

Reported by CNBC Indonesia, President Jokowi witnessed an independent vaccination in the Jababeka region of Bekasi, West Java, today Tuesday (18/5). Jokowi hopes that production activities will run smoothly even though the handling of the Covid-19 is still ongoing.

“We hope that industrial vaccination has started in factories, factories and production sites in industrial areas. We hope that all will be protected from the spread of covid,” Jokowi said in his remarks.

“We hope that the production areas of industrial factories and productive enterprises can operate more productively and that there will be no spread of covid in enterprises,” he continued.

This mutual assistance vaccination was also carried out in 18 other industrial zones. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) noted that around 17,000 businesses have signed up for the program.

“Of course, the KADINs who together carry out mutual vaccination which we hope to build collective immunity against community immunity, and the spread of covid can be inhibited and we can eliminate from this country we love,” he said. Explain.

Jokowi recalled that vaccines are not easy. Almost every country is working hard to get a dose of vaccine to get out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all need to know that looking for vaccines, buying vaccines is not an easy thing because it is the struggle for 215 countries in the world,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi stressed that purchasing vaccines is not an easy thing in the current situation. The head of state then gave an example of how the purchase of Gotong Royong vaccines is currently not up to expectations.

“The mutual cooperation vaccine, by commitment that we should have received 30 million, has only now obtained 420,000. So ladies and gentlemen, we are fortunate to have received the first vaccine today”, did he declare.

Jokowi admitted that he ordered the vaccination to be carried out immediately. The former governor of DKI Jakarta wants the goal of vaccinating all Indonesians to be met so that community immunity can occur.

“Namely the 181.5 million people we are vaccinating against and we hope that this goal can be achieved,” Jokowi said.

CNBCINDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(adf / adf)



