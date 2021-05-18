Prime Minister’s assistant Zulfi Bukhari resigns over ring road scam – Pakistan





Aviation Minister is due to address issue at Cabinet meeting today Rawalpindi NAB urged to ensure merit-based investigation

ISLAMABAD: As controversy over Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project deepens, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) resigned his post on Monday and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar rejected the granting of benefits to a private housing company while offering to leave. political if the corruption charges against him in the mega scandal came to light.

According to a senior official in the Punjab government, the RRR case was referred to the National Accountability Office (NAB) and the Anti-Corruption Department (ACD) of the Punjab for further investigations into Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive after two facts distinct. find reports, one from the Rawalpindi commissioner and the other from the deputy commissioner and an additional commissioner, landed at the prime minister’s office.

While NAB’s chief executive of Rawalpindi has been tasked with conducting a transparent, merit-based and indiscriminate investigation into the case that allegedly involves billions of rupees of corruption, irregularities and illegal land acquisitions, the Federal aviation minister told a presser he would take up the issue again at the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today).

In addition, the Prime Minister’s assistant, Zulfi Bukhari, resigned from his post days after a major opposition party criticized him for being one of the direct beneficiaries of the RRR project realignment. Besides Mr. Bukhari and Mr. Sarwar, allegations were also made against the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

General information obtained by Dawn revealed that the main approval of the new alignment of the RRR and the acquisition of land for it in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock had been given by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government of Punjab had released funds for land acquisition without formally approving the new road alignment. .

The investigative report the commissioner prepared in 10 days indicated that some officials in the Rawalpindi division in Punjab were involved in the scam and that some housing companies had benefited when the route was altered. .

The Rawalpindi ring road was originally designed from Rewat (radio station) to Turnol via Murat on the GT route, but after the realignment its termination point was changed to the Islamabad-Lahore (M1) highway. The project was conceived during the last Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regime in 2016 and was subsequently discussed with the Chinese government.

A source said Mr Bukhari called Prime Minister Khan on Monday, who asked him to resign. In a statement, the prime minister’s assistant said he would not join the federal cabinet unless he was found innocent.

The investigation report accused Mr. Bukhari of granting benefits to his relatives, including Tauqeer Shah, former senior staff officer of ex-CM Shehbaz Sharif, when acquiring their land in Sangjani.

NAB to probe the RRR project

Meanwhile, an official press release issued by NAB Headquarters said NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal ordered Rawalpindi’s NAB chief executive to conduct a transparent, merit-based and non-discriminatory investigation of the project. of Rawalpindi Ring Road in which billions of rupees of corruption, irregularities and illegal land acquisitions have been reported.

The NAB chairman also ordered Rawalpindi’s NAB to cover all aspects of the project in the investigation so that responsibility can be laid against all those allegedly involved in the bribery and corrupt practices and the culprits brought to justice. according to the law, he said.

The office had no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but the state of Pakistan, the NAB chairman said.

PM aware of realignment

The minutes of a meeting on the RRR Project and the Margalla Road held on February 4, 2021, which was chaired by Prime Minister Khan, read: Bearing in mind the original route of the Margalla Road, part of the Ring Road falling into the Islamabad Capital Territory (TIC) is to be acquired and developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on its own resources. This will be linked to the RRR leading to the M1 (Islamabad-Lahore highway) eventually. CDA will acquire the right-of-way (right-of-way) of the road in Zone II for development and beyond the right-of-way, the area will be fenced to make access controlled.

The eastern part of M1, falling into the Punjab, will be built and fenced by the government of the Punjab.

The document available with Dawn dispelled an ambiguity as to whether the Prime Minister and Punjab CM Buzdar were aware of the realignment of the ring road.

However, some senior officials in the Punjab government argued that the prime minister and the CM never gave their approval to the new alignment, but only approved the land acquisition plan. They did not answer why funds were released for a land acquisition plan if the realignment had not been approved by the relevant authority.

They said the first route of the road was designed by Nespak in 2017 from T-Chowk Rewat to Murat, but next year another consultant called Zeerak proposed the realignment of the T-Chowk bypass to the highway. MI, which was also approved by Nespak in 2021 with the observation, the best alignment according to the technical standard has been proposed which reduces multiple curves ensuring a design speed of 120 km / h with control access.

The Rawalpindi commissioners report also cited some private housing companies, which were far from the original ring road plan but benefited from the realignment. He alleged that the former commissioner retired Capt Mehmood and suspended land acquisition commissioner Waseem Tabish unduly paid 2.3 billion rupees in compensation for land acquired in the Attock area.

Minister of Aviation

At a press conference, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who belongs to Taxila, rejected the commissioners’ investigation report and said: The report has no authenticity once it has been rejected by a majority of two members.

He said that neither he nor any of his family received any benefit from RRR, but his name was maligned in the media. I will take legal action against those who slandered me and address the issue at the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he added.

In response to a question, the minister said that the Civil Aviation Authority had not given a certificate of no objection (NOC) to a private housing program, Nova City, but that permission to build buildings 180 feet high had been given according to the premiers. order for areas close to the country’s airports.

Posted in Dawn on May 18, 2021

