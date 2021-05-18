No evidence of cabinet members’ involvement in ring road scam: Fawad – Pakistan





Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that no evidence of any minister or assistant prime minister’s involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam (RRR ) had not yet been found.

In a series of tweets a day after Zulfi Bukhari resigned as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister over allegations of being one of the direct beneficiaries of the RRR project realignment, Fawad said that an initial investigation by the commissioner de Rawalpindi had revealed the involvement of a former Rawalpindi commissioner and other scam officers.

However, he added, no evidence of the involvement of a minister or an assistant to the prime minister had yet been found.

According to general information obtained by Dawn, the investigation report that the commissioner prepared in 10 days indicated that some officials of the Rawalpindi division were involved in the scam and that some housing companies had benefited when the route of the road route had been changed.

The report accused Bukhari of giving advantages to those close to him, including Tauqeer Shah, former senior staff officer of ex-CM Shehbaz Sharif, when acquiring their land in Sangjani.

According to Fawad, Prime Minister Imran Khan had learned that the ring road had been extended to 23 kilometers for the benefit of a housing company and, as a result, the government had to release funds worth 20 billion rupees to purchase additional land.

When the controversy surfaced, the chief minister and commissioner were tasked with investigating the matter, the federal minister said in his tweets, adding that these details were confirmed during the commissioner’s initial investigation. and that the matter would be referred to the competent court. departments for further investigation.

The minister added that it was only under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s regime that investigations were opened against political leaders in the government when allegations were made against them.

This was not the case when the PPP and PML-N were in government, he said.

It is the change of the system. Government officials should be afraid of responsibility [and] even the most powerful are not above the law, Fawad tweeted. The premiers’ accountability policy is clear. All citizens are equal in the eyes of the law.

Besides Bukhari, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan have also been accused of benefiting from the RRR project realignment.

Sarwar has refused to give any benefits to a private housing company while offering to quit politics if corruption charges against him in the mega scandal are proven. The Federal Aviation Minister told a bailiff on Monday that he would address the issue at the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (today).

According to a senior Punjab government official, the RRR case was referred to the Punjab National Accountability Office and Anti-Corruption Department for further investigations into Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive after two separate investigative reports, l ‘one from Rawalpindi. the commissioner and one of the deputy commissioner and additional commissioner landed at the PM’s office.

According to a report by Dawn, the main approval for the new alignment of the RRR and the acquisition of land for it in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab government had released funds. for the acquisition of land without formally approving the new road alignment.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road was originally designed from Rewat to Turnol via Murat on GT Road, but after the realignment its termination point was changed to the Islamabad-Lahore Highway (M1). The project was conceived during the last PML-N regime in 2016 and then discussed with the Chinese government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos