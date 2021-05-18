Watch and Boris Johnson continues to ride the wave (not this one)

After the last few weeks of local election victories for the Tories, it doesn’t take a great sense of irony to see the funny side of the way commentators and politicians, largely based in London, have chanted tears. to blast Boris Johnson’s magical touch with ordinary people outside the metropolis. On the right, many people have made careers as working class whisperers, telling other people with central London postcodes what the world really looks like outside of Zone 2.

On the left, greats line up to complain about the lost heart of toil, with columns of digital exasperation appearing in publications as diverse as the Guardian and the New Statesman. On Twitter, these two groups of people quote and tweet their opinions with deviousness in disguise of polite support. Just reading all of this has been exhausting, without even trying to figure out what it means when Tory candidates sweep the Party from Organized Labor in places like Hartlepool, Durham and Dudley, but find themselves shredded in the prosperous suburbs of Tunbridge Wells and Trafford by Keir Starmers awakened the warriors.

The truth is, the Thursday May 6 results are probably the least analyzed by the man responsible for them: Boris Johnson. He has always been a politician who continues to feel rather than fear and instinct rather than organization. Even when he was plotting for the Tory leadership, having resigned from Theresa Mays’ cabinet and running in the 2019 general election, his campaigns felt they were on the verge of slipping into slapstick political comedy.

It’s hard to argue with the feel-good factor of a politician who knows his words shouldn’t be taken too seriously, whose primary form of campaigning is gesturing for the crowd.

I think that’s why Boris Johnson wins. Whatever people write about politics, what the Queen’s Speech really says about government, the realignment of British politics, the loss of the working class to social democracy, at the root it didn’t. doesn’t really matter as long as Boris is Boris and he’s not actively screwing up too much. It’s hard to argue with the feel-good factor of a politician who knows his words shouldn’t be taken too seriously, whose primary form of campaigning is gesturing for the crowds in covered markets. and town squares across the country and who has sort of succeeded in leading a government that delivered 55 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Now it is pushing some people up the wall, especially in the liberal middle classes, but the anger it generates tends to be counterproductive. Who are the normal voters who will prefer: Boris Johnson, a man who, deep down, wants to be loved literally by everyone he meets, or the faceless mass of well-to-do people who seem happiest to judge the other people’s lives. and disgusting of what they do? Bearing in mind that much of our cultural life now seems to be occupied by old, contentious grudges, we shouldn’t be surprised at the appeal of a man who seems not to remember what he is looking for. did last Friday and who isn’t too bothered by it. .

The biggest gag is that there are now a lot of people who rely on Boris Johnson delivering the dot of every i and the cross of everything he promised. No, that’s what Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak and the officials are for

Of course the biggest gag about all of this is that there are now a lot of people looking to Boris Johnson and counting on him to deliver the dot of every i and the cross of all he has. promised over the years. These people mainly live in London and write articles about how he changed politics forever or how he is a huge fraud. In reality, what his government does will largely depend on either the people it employs or the forces beyond its control (and sometimes both, as was the case with Dominic Cummings). Do we expect him to really go into the details of what the UK’s new immigration system looks like? Or find a way to balance the leveling of people and places outside the Southeast while making carbon use so expensive that we achieve net zero emissions? No, that’s what Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak and the officials are for (as well as his very capable team of special advisers). Does it bother him that immigration is likely to increase after the lockdown or that the government’s definition of leveling up risks leaving a lot through the cracks? Maybe, but that won’t make him despair.

All is well now, as the spring sun starts to shine and the vaccinated 30s start to fill the pubs, but Boris Johnson is a surfer and the wave he rides will eventually land. Whether it’s on a golden beach or on the rocks depends on the nature of the wave and whether it has the right people around it. Think how unlike last Thursday’s election if he hadn’t backed Kate Bingham to take several billion pounds off vaccines that were untested at the time. Now apply that kind of chaos theory to Scottish independence or the end of holidays or even geopolitics like the tensions over Taiwan and think about how fickle it is that Boris has been Boris and so far affected. by good fortune, then ask the question: what chance does he have?

Now read

Is Alan BStard the new face of the Conservative Party?

Diversity is an issue the Conservative Party intends to make its own (and it will not fight fairly)

Jacob Young: Were Conservatives. We don’t respond to culture just because it’s trendy