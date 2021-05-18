Mutual cooperation vaccination program officially begins, President Joko Widodo visits implementation at Unilever factory

Bekasi, May 18, 2021 – The COVID-19 Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program for Workers officially begins today, with simultaneous implementation for employees of 19 companies in Jabodetabek. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, paid a visit to review the implementation at one of PT Unilever Indonesia’s factories in Tbk. which is located in the industrial zone of Jababeka, Cikarang, West Java.

The first dose of vaccine was administered to 320 employees of PT Unilever Indonesia, Tbk., Representing the front line of the industry during the pandemic, ensuring that the availability of the products the Indonesian population needs is met. The inauguration of the mutual cooperation vaccination program was also attended by Indonesian Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi and Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, accompanied by Ira Noviarti, CEO of PT Unilever Indonesia, Tbk .

The Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program is an official program coordinated by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN) for the industrial sector with the aim of assisting collective efforts to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible. The mutual cooperation vaccination program is governed by the Regulation of the Ministry of Health No. 10/2021 and the KMK No. HK.01.07 / MENKES / 4638/2021 to ensure smooth implementation and does not conflict with the government immunization schedule.

Some of the key rules of the mutual cooperative vaccination program are as follows: 1) the brand of the vaccine is different from that used for government programs; 2) Vaccines are implemented in private health facilities, so that they do not interfere with the implementation of government programs; 3) Purchases are the responsibility of the company while the employees as beneficiaries of the vaccination do not have to pay anything.

In his remarks, Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, said that I was at PT Unilever in Jababeka, and I saw that there were 18 sites for companies, factories, industries that led jointly mutual cooperation vaccinations. We hope that production areas, industrial areas, factories and all productive businesses can work more productively and that there will be no spread of COVID-19 within the company.

Ira Noviarti, CEO of PT Unilever Indonesia, Tbk. said: We are grateful that Unilever Indonesia has been named as one of the 18 companies that launched the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program and had the opportunity to host the visit of the President and his staff.

Our commitment to share roles and work together for a stronger Indonesia has not been shaken since we started our operations 87 years ago. During the pandemic, one manifestation of this commitment has been to focus on making products available to the people of Indonesia, which can only run smoothly if our employees stay healthy and safe.

To all the companies participating in this vaccination program, President Joko Widodo has advised you to be in a very important position for this country, namely in the production areas, in the productive areas, which greatly determine economic growth. If there are companies, factories or industries that do not produce, it means that our economic growth will decrease and fall into a bad state.

We know that in the first quarter our economic growth in 2021 is still at -0.74%, the target that I gave to the ministry which must of course be supported by all companies – in the second quarter we could grow d ‘about 7%. It’s not an easy job, which is why I encourage all of us to be even more productive in production, whatever the product.

He is grateful that during the first phase of the mutual cooperation vaccination, even though it is a fight between 215 countries, we received 420,000 vaccines, which he immediately ordered to be implemented. in the field. We hope that later we will get more vaccines so that the mutual cooperation vaccination process can accelerate the target of the vaccinations we want to do, which is 181,500,000 of the population we want to immunize. I would like to express my gratitude to all the companies, management and employees and of course KADIN who jointly implemented this program, and I hope that the spread of COVID-19 can be prevented together and eliminated from this country that we love, said President Joko. Widodo.

