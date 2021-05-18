Turkish President Erdogan alleges Joe Biden has ‘bloody hands’ in support of Israel





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused US President Joe Biden of having “bloody hands” because of Washington’s support for Israel’s bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip. In a televised speech, Erdogan said: You are writing history with your bloodstained hands. He added: You forced us to say that. We cannot back down. It comes after Erdogan urged Pope Francis to help end the lingering tensions between Israel and the Palestinians. According to Turkish media Daily Sabah, Erdogan stressed that the Pope’s continued messages and reactions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will help mobilize the international community as well as the Christian world. The Turkish president even said that an atrocity is being committed in Palestine and that Israel must be held accountable not only to the Palestinian people, but to all mankind, including Christians and Muslims. Global response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Erdogan pointed out that Israel was blocking access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and limiting freedom of worship. He said this undermines honor while also endangering regional security. In addition, the Turkish leader said that all mankind must unite in the face of Israel’s illegal and inhumane practices which also violate the status of Jerusalem. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the Israeli campaign in the Gaza Strip led by the Islamists of Hamas will continue at full speed. He even defended the attacks on the Gaza Tower housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices and said it was a legitimate target as it also housed a Palestinian terrorist intelligence office. terrorist organization was housed in the Gaza building that prepares and organizes terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians. Recently, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the bloody Israeli-Palestinian spike in violence and warned that the fighting could plunge the region into an “uncontrollable security and humanitarian crisis.” On the same day, the United Nations Security Council also met for the purpose of discussing the violence, but they failed to agree even on a joint statement of concern. US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, called both sides and discussed the violent epidemic with Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas separately. (Image credits: AP)







