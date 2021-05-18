Dear Pak Jokowi, The economic dream of growing by 7% is like Buyar!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The crowds that occur during Eid are very disturbing. It could shatter President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s dream of achieving economic growth of over 7% in the second quarter of 2021. “How to control is very important if you don’t want the cases to increase. Because if the cases increase like in India, tighter restrictions need to be implemented in order to limit movements in the second trimester. In addition, the government s ‘expects 7% growth in the second quarter,’ Permata Bank economist Josua Pardede told CNBC Indonesia on Tuesday (5/18/2021). The government is right to ban homecoming activities and restrict community movements so that crowds do not occur. However, implementation is still far from expected, so several tourist attractions are inundated with visitors who fail to adhere to health protocols. The impact of the crowds will be seen in the coming days. If a real increase in cases occurs, the government will be forced to tighten up community activities again. So that the pace of economic recovery, which is currently good, can be hampered. “Growth of 7% if the cases of covid do not increase. Above 7%, the conditions for vaccination are faster,” he said. Joshua didn’t expect this to happen. Now what the government needs to do is prepare to anticipate an increase in cases, both in terms of health workers and hospitals. Then let’s come back to speed up the vaccination program. “Vaccination needs to be speeded up again. At present, it is still slow and we hope that it can be accelerated to increase immunity, ”explained Josua. Josua has not changed his projections for economic growth in the second quarter and overall 2021. He is optimistic that the economy can grow by at least 6% in the second quarter due to the weak economic base of the same period of the year. last. With one record, there was no spike in cases. “So in fact, we see that it can only grow up to a maximum of 6%. The most relevant is at 6%,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos