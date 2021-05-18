Erdogan criticizes the United States and Austria over Israel’s response | News | DW





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticized Austria and US President Joe Biden for their response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. He said Biden was “writing history with bloody hands” because of his support for Israel. His comments, delivered in a nationwide televised speech on Monday, represented one of his strongest attacks on Biden since taking office in January. Erdogan also criticized Austria for flying Israel’s flag last week. “I condemn Austria for hanging the flag of the terrorist state of Israel,” Erdogan said. “Austrian state seems to be trying to make Muslims pay the price [its role] in the Holocaust. “ Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the decision to wave the flag a sign of solidarity with Israel amid the deadly clashes. Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel, contacted world leaders last week, calling on governments to take action against Israel. He has, however, spent the past few months trying to reestablish relations with Washington and contact Western allies after a year of disputes. Criticism of arms sales Speaking after a cabinet meeting, the Turkish leader criticized Biden’s approval of arms sales to Israel. “You are writing the story with your bloody hands in this incident which is a disproportionate attack on Gaza, which leads to the martyrdom of hundreds of thousands of people,” he said. “You forced us to say that. Because we can’t be silent about it anymore.” The Biden administration on Monday approved the potential sale of $ 735 million (602 million) of precision-guided weapons to Israel, according to congressional sources. “Today we saw Biden’s signing on arms sales to Israel,” he said. “The Palestinian territories are inundated with persecution, suffering and blood, like many other territories which lost their peace with the end of the Ottomans.” Israel sent several airstrikes on Gaza on Monday as Palestinian militants launched rockets at Israeli towns. Critics from all sides, including Biden, called for a ceasefire in the conflict, which has claimed the lives of more than 200 Palestinians and 10 Israelis. lc / nm (Reuters, AFP)







