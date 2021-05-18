California candidates recall using automatic donation tactic Trump made famous





Caitlyn Jenner speaks at an event. | Sarah Morris / Getty Images

OAKLAND California recalls that candidates charge donors for recurring campaign contributions thanks to a tactic made famous by former President Donald Trump and condemned by federal election officials.

In another year of the break-the-bank campaign, Republican contenders Caitlyn Jenner and Doug Ose preset their donation pages to charge repeat contributions each month as well as a “May Money Pledge” bonus contribution. Gov. Gavin Newsoms 2022 re-election page at one point this month also made a recurring donation, although that is no longer the case.

Consumer advocates and campaign funders say the tactic misleads donors into giving more money than they want because they have to uncheck the boxes to make sure their accounts aren’t. not regularly billed. Automatic deductions can be difficult to stop let alone reverse once they start.

The Federal Election Commission recently urged Congress for a bipartisan vote to change the law so that campaigns must obtain “opt-in” consent from donors to draw monthly donations, arguing that many donors fail to realize when the monthly boxes are pre-verified and are surprised by the transactions already carried out appearing on the account statements.

Trump’s campaign aggressively used pre-checked boxes during last year’s fall campaign, and his campaign with the Republican National Committee issued more than 530,000 refunds totaling $ 64.3 million, according to a New York Times survey last month. They used the WinRed donation processor, the same for-profit company Jenner and Ose rely on, with pre-verified yellow boxes similar to those rolled out last fall.

California’s campaign finance watchdog, the Fair Political Practices Commission, has not explicitly considered the matter. But former FPPC chairman Dan Schnur said in an interview that he wanted the agency to address an absolutely reprehensible practice that benefits innocent people.

It’s an extremely deceptive process, and it’s a very smart but sneaky way of taking money from well-meaning people who don’t understand how exploited they are, ”said Schnur. the voter is certainly able to read the fine print on an email or website, but until the practice is made illegal, it would be best if the right men and women on both sides allowed donors to engage more easily as they saw fit. “

Newsom’s recall campaign is expected to attract huge sums of money. There is no limit on how much donors can give Newsom, and it has already garnered a six-figure donation run, most recently a $ 500,000 spend from the Democratic Governors Association which pointed out the national dimensions of the race. He has also drawn significant sums from farm power actors Stewart and Lynda Resnick, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, state labor unions and law firms.

Republican rivals admit they will likely be overtaken by Newsom as the governor rallies the strength of California’s Democratic donor base. But they continue to rack up money as they seek to part ways with a group of candidates vying to replace Newsom if voters choose to oust him. Recurring giving can both help fund campaigns and allow candidates to tout a healthy number of donors as a sign of strength.

On May 7, Newsom’s “Gavin for Governor” page had an automatically checked box for monthly contributions, but its separate “Stop Republican Recall” page did not. Both pages use ActBlue, the nonprofit processor widely used by Democrats. On May 10, the Newsom page no longer had the box automatically checked, and that was before POLITICO inquired about the approach.

The Newsom campaign did not respond to repeated requests for its use in early May of automatic recurring donations.

The Ose and Jenner pages each have an identical pair of pre-checked boxes. One says, “Make it a recurring monthly donation”, while the other tells donors to “Join the May Money Pledge to support our fight to make a difference and get California back on track!”. The latter invoices an additional automatic contribution on May 31.

Ose and Jenner, who are running to replace Newsom in a recall election likely to occur in the fall, have defended the practice. Ose said in an emailed statement that donors are as tired as I am of the mourning and corruption that occurs in political fundraising and asserted that his campaign is working to ensure that these contributions reflect the intentions of our people. donors.

My priorities and platform are clearly stated on the website through which these donations are made. I think donors know exactly what they’re doing, Ose said.

Jenner’s campaign advisor Steven Cheung said in an email that the campaign defaults to monthly payments after determining that donors prefer this model. Cheung said the campaign has not received any complaints and argued that the tactic has helped create a level playing field given that Newsom can collect unlimited donations to push back the recall.

Visitors to the donation page have several options to unsubscribe even before submitting information. They are reminded throughout the process and receive updates before recurring charges occur, Cheung said.

Republican candidates Kevin Faulconer and John Cox did not have the donation boxes automatically checked on their websites.

Elsewhere, some candidates for the US Senate use recurring contribution boxes. The Atlanta Constitution-Journal reported on Monday that former GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler had had to repay millions of dollars to people who repeatedly claimed to have donated without their knowledge, and she cleared the box automatically checked for recurring donations for his Greater Georgia organization after the publication asked about it.

California has often led the nation in consumer regulation. Two decades ago, the Legislature debated whether financial companies should obtain express permission from residents before sharing their personal data, an effort led by Representative Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) When ‘she was a state senator. Most recently, the state approved the country’s toughest data protection law in 2018 to give residents greater ability to prevent online businesses from sharing their information.

Robin Swanson, a Democratic consultant who worked on a successful 2020 campaign building on the 2018 law, said campaigns risked alienating their supporters if they used the recurring contribution by default.

I would say this particular practice seems like a really bad form that could backfire and turn off your fan base, Swanson said in an email. It is not a risk that I would take in any campaign.

