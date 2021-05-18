Jokowi gives instructions regarding the follow-up of 75 employees of the KPK, here is the response of the Minister of Agriculture, RB





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Empowerment and State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN RB) Tjahjo Kumolo coordinate with the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP) and the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) regarding 75 KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK). This is expressed in response to the instructions President Joko Widodo who asked the KPK, Menpan RB and BKN to track the status of 75 employees who failed the test. “As stated by the president, as the assistant to the president, I have to coordinate with the president of the KPK and the head of the BKN,” Tjahjo told Kompas.com, Tuesday (5/18/2021). The reason is that, according to Tjahjo, the basis of the test is an internal KPK regulation. TWK as a change in the status of KPK employees to become civil servants (ASN) is regulated in KPK Regulation No. 1 of 2021. “Because the basis is the internal regulations of the KPK,” Tjahjo said. Read also: Controversy of TWK KPK employees, Commission III hopes for fair and rapid decisions As previously reported, a decree (SK) dated May 7, 2021, signed by KPK chairman Firli Bahuri, said employees who fail TWK will be released. A number of parties also criticized and felt that TWK was a step in getting rid of 75 employees at KPK. In response to this, President Joko Widodo said the TWK results did not necessarily serve as the basis for the dismissal of 75 KPK employees who had been declared not to pass the test. It is assumed that TWK results become an input for KPK improvement steps for individual employees and institutions.

