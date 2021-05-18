This huge secret about Donald’s daughters trumps the girls – it’s so bad





Donald Trump’s daughters have been accused of “inappropriate and possibly dangerous proximity” to Secret Service agents.

A new book by Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, titled Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, alleges that Trumps’ daughter Tiffany, 27, and former daughter-in-law Vanessa, 43 years old, were involved in inappropriate relations with secret service agents.

It is even claimed that Vanessa Trump started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family.

Vanessa Trump had been married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018. Their marriage was said to have been on the rocks even before Donald Trump’s presidency began in 2016, and by the time they filed for divorce in March 2018, the couple had been described as “living separate lives”.

If Leonnig’s claims about Vanessa Trump’s relationship with a Secret Service agent are true, it’s unclear whether the alleged relationship began before or after her divorce. The writer said the agent suffered no professional repercussions from her relationship with Vanessa Trump as she was no longer supposed to be protected by the Secret Service.

On the flip side, Tiffany Trump has already responded to Leonnig’s allegations against her.

“It’s nothing more than gossip and it’s just not true,” a spokeswoman for Tiffany Trump told The Washington Post. “Tiffany’s experience with the Secret Service was completely professional.”

According to Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, Tiffany Trump sparked a relationship with a Secret Service agent following a breakup. Leonnig even wrote that officials “were concerned about Tiffany’s proximity to the tall, dark, and handsome agent.”

Tiffany Trump is currently engaged to Michael Boulos, who she started dating in 2018. It is not known when the alleged relationship between Tiffany and the Secret Service agent started, if it happened.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and to create memories with my family here at the White House, nothing more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter, ”Tiffany Trump wrote in her engagement announcement earlier this year, the day before her father’s presidential term ends.

Splash News

Leonnig’s book, Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, has just been released to the public after advanced copies circulated in the press for a few weeks.

The book is described in its synopsis as: “The first definitive account of the rise and fall of the Secret Service, from the Kennedy assassination to the alarming mismanagement of the Obama and Trump years, to the insurgency on Capitol Hill. January 6th. . “

