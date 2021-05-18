Arnold Schwarzenegger says Boris Johnson is the real deal

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger praised Boris Johnson saying he was the real deal.

The 73-year-old former Governor of California also praised the public bicycle rental scheme launched in parts of the UK during Mr Johnsons’ tenure as Mayor of London and often referred to as Boris bikes.

Schwarzenegger made the comments during an interview with Alok Sharma as they discussed MPs’ role as chairman of Cop26, the international climate change summit due to take place in Glasgow later this year.

The Terminator actor said: The reason I mentioned Boris is because your Prime Minister is, unlike some of the other countries that are hosting this event, a Cop event, he is the real deal. .

And I remember when he was mayor of London, and he started the Boris bikes, and he brought me over to his office, and we rode the Boris bikes, you know, to make them popular, and the press introduced herself. and all that stuff and now, meanwhile, these Boris bikes are in every city around the world.

So that shows you how the idea of ​​someone can really spread around the world. And you know, they have it in Vienna, they have it in Paris, they have it in South Africa, everywhere they have it in Japan, in South Korea, I rode the Boris bike. I mean, they’re all over the world.

So he’s really the real deal and he really believes in it and that’s what I love about him, and I think that’s why your conference is going to be successful, because with his support, and with your knowledge and your passion and all that, I think it’s gonna be awesome.

In 2011, Schwarzenegger and Mr Johnson buried the hatchet as they took to the streets of London to promote the Boris bicycle program. The program is currently sponsored by Santander, which succeeds original sponsor Barclays.

Boris Johnson takes Arnold Schwarzenegger for a ride on a Boris bike during his visit to City Hall in London (PA) Pennsylvania Boris Johnson takes Arnold Schwarzenegger for a ride on a Boris bike during his visit to City Hall in London (PA)

The couple had previously been engaged in a war of words, after the actor was caught by a microphone calling Mr.

In his 2008 conference speech, Mr Johnson countered that now is a low time to have his speaking style denounced by a monosyllabic Austrian cyborg.

But the couple reestablished their friendship and have reunited on several occasions since.

Schwarzenegger, who enjoyed a political career as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, spoke to Mr Sharma as part of his Arnolds Stammtisch series, which he launched in April this year.

A stammtisch is the regular table in a bar or restaurant in Austria. It is a place where locals can have open conversations. Over the next few months, I will be welcoming environmental leaders into informal conversations! This is the first in a long series. Arnold Schwarzenegger) April 19, 2021

The actor said he would hold informal conversations with environmental leaders ahead of the Austrian World Summit (AWS), a global environmental gathering now in its fifth year.

Launching his series earlier this year, he tweeted: A stammtisch is the regular table at a bar or restaurant in Austria. It is a place where locals can have open conversations. Over the next few months, I will be welcoming environmental leaders into informal conversations! This is the first in a long series.

His first guest on the series was Avatar director James Cameron.

