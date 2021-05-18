Study highlights two aspects of pathological narcissism that predicted intention to vote for Trump in 2020





New research from PLOS One suggests that Trump supporters may share some of the narcissistic traits that were exhibited by the former US president himself during his 2020 re-election campaign. The study found that people who have scored higher in the antagonistic and indifferent facets of narcissism were more likely to say they voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump’s leadership style was characterized by an exaggerated sense of self-importance and contempt for others, two key characteristics of narcissism. While many psychologists have pointed to Trumps’ narcissistic personality traits, little research has examined whether his followers may have similar narcissistic tendencies.

Study author Matthew M. Yalch suggests that people with a bloated self-image combined with a susceptibility to feeling underrated might be drawn to Trumps’ grand personality. In other words, people with narcissistic tendencies themselves might be drawn to Trumps’ narcissistic character, seeking to defend their worth by identifying with his skillful and aggressive ways.

In October 2020, Yalch conducted a study to examine whether certain aspects of pathological narcissism could predict the decision to vote for Trump in the 2020 US presidential election. A total of 495 American workers aged 18 to 79 responded to a questionnaire asking them who they intended to vote for in the next election. They also completed several scales measuring various aspects of grandiose narcissism (characterized by overt manifestations of selfishness and aggression) and vulnerable narcissism (characterized by introverted egocentrism and an inability to accept criticism).

Using a statistical technique called principal component analysis, the researchers explored pathological narcissism as a hierarchy of related concepts. Each dimension of the hierarchy was then tested to see if it could predict the intention to vote for Trump in 2020.

The results showed that egocentric antagonism and indifference to others were the two aspects of narcissism that best predicted intention to vote for Trump. This was even after controlling for a series of relevant demographic variables.

Yalch says these results indicate that the awe-inspiring aspects of narcissism are most closely tied to the decision to vote for Trump in 2020. The researcher says this is not surprising given the way Trump has run his 2020 campaign. While his 2016 campaign might have appealed to voter vulnerability, Trumps’ aggressive stance in his 2020 campaign likely appealed to the antagonistic facets of narcissism.

Clearly, Yalch explains, Donald Trump conducted his 2020 re-election campaign and presidency more broadly on the basis of the dimensions of narcissism highlighted in this study: antagonism and indifference seem to have been guiding principles, both implicitly and explicitly.

The author of the study notes that the results shed light on the role of personality in the political campaign. Appealing to voters with darker emotions might not be an effective tactic when running for office, given the loss of the popular vote and the electoral college in 2020 (clear during the election and its immediate consequences), adds Yalch, but it might not be the one that will convince the majority of people, at least not in a country as diverse as the United States.

The study, Dimensions of Pathological Narcissism and Intention to Vote for Donald Trump, was written by Matthew M. Yalch.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos