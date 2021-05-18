Politics
You are field commanders, your weapons are containment, testing, says PM Modi to DMs
Handling Covid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with state and district officials on Tuesday to learn about their experience dealing with the second wave of Covid-19. During the interaction, he told the district magistrates that they were the commanders on the ground and that their weapons were local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct information.
Prime Minister Modi also greeted people in rural areas of the country. “Last time around, we didn’t shut down the agricultural sector. I was amazed at how the villagers maintained social distancing in the fields. The villages grab the information and modify it according to their needs. the strength of the villages, ”he said. .
He informed that the work of installing oxygen plants in district hospitals is underway through PM-Cares. He said vaccination was one way to fight the virus and efforts were being made to increase supply.
“The Ministry of Health is streamlining the immunization system and process. We are trying to give the States a schedule for the next 15 days in advance. It will help you to know that for many people in the district the vaccine will be made available and how should you prepare for it, ”the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Modi also said that as cases dwindle authorities need to be more vigilant. “I have asked in meetings that have taken place over the past year that our fight is to save every life,” he said.
Officials participating in the interaction came from ten states of Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also attended the meeting which was held virtually.
On Monday, the prime minister’s office informed that Prime Minister Modi will be interacting with state and district officials on the ground to discuss their experience in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic. He said those districts had witnessed a huge increase in cases and widespread infection during the second wave of Covid-19.
The prime minister’s office further said the battle against Covid in various states and districts is being led by officials on the ground and many of them have shown great initiative and come up with solutions. imaginative. “Better appreciation of these initiatives will help develop an effective response plan, implement targeted strategies and support necessary policy interventions,” he said.
The PMO also said that many effective measures had been taken to contain the spread of the virus and prepare health facilities. “From ensuring that strict containment measures are taken to control the spread, to the readiness of health facilities to deal with the raging second wave, to the availability of health workers and a transparent supply chain For logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to deal with the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country, ”the prime minister’s office said.
Through their interaction with Prime Minister Modi, the PMO said, officials will share some best practices in addition to suggestions and recommendations for the continued fight against Covid, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. .
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]