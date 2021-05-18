You are field commanders, your weapons are containment, testing, says PM Modi to DMs

Handling Covid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with state and district officials on Tuesday to learn about their experience dealing with the second wave of Covid-19. During the interaction, he told the district magistrates that they were the commanders on the ground and that their weapons were local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct information.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted people in rural areas of the country. “Last time around, we didn’t shut down the agricultural sector. I was amazed at how the villagers maintained social distancing in the fields. The villages grab the information and modify it according to their needs. the strength of the villages, ”he said. .

He informed that the work of installing oxygen plants in district hospitals is underway through PM-Cares. He said vaccination was one way to fight the virus and efforts were being made to increase supply.

“The Ministry of Health is streamlining the immunization system and process. We are trying to give the States a schedule for the next 15 days in advance. It will help you to know that for many people in the district the vaccine will be made available and how should you prepare for it, ”the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that as cases dwindle authorities need to be more vigilant. “I have asked in meetings that have taken place over the past year that our fight is to save every life,” he said.

Officials participating in the interaction came from ten states of Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also attended the meeting which was held virtually.

On Monday, the prime minister’s office informed that Prime Minister Modi will be interacting with state and district officials on the ground to discuss their experience in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic. He said those districts had witnessed a huge increase in cases and widespread infection during the second wave of Covid-19.

The prime minister’s office further said the battle against Covid in various states and districts is being led by officials on the ground and many of them have shown great initiative and come up with solutions. imaginative. “Better appreciation of these initiatives will help develop an effective response plan, implement targeted strategies and support necessary policy interventions,” he said.

The PMO also said that many effective measures had been taken to contain the spread of the virus and prepare health facilities. “From ensuring that strict containment measures are taken to control the spread, to the readiness of health facilities to deal with the raging second wave, to the availability of health workers and a transparent supply chain For logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to deal with the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country, ”the prime minister’s office said.

Through their interaction with Prime Minister Modi, the PMO said, officials will share some best practices in addition to suggestions and recommendations for the continued fight against Covid, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. .

