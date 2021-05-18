FM Qureshi arrives in Turkey on a Palestine mission





Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Pakistan stands firmly on the side of the Palestinian people.

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on special instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for an extensive diplomatic mission to draw the world’s attention to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Palestine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey, will then depart for New York.

Speaking to Geo News earlier today, Qureshi said attempts were being made to prevent the Palestinian FM from participating in the UNGA session.

He said that as the session was called to discuss the fate of the Palestinian people, the debate should be opened by the Palestinian foreign minister.

Qureshi said their delegation would wait for the Palestinian FM to join them in Istanbul.

FM Qureshi is due to speak at an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to reaffirm Pakistani support for the cause of the oppressed Palestinians.

While in New York, Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold important meetings with various key figures, a press release said.

He will also speak to local and international media and present the Pakistani position on the situation in Palestine.

Pakistan urged the international community to intervene to end the massacre of Palestinians. Hundreds of innocent Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks over the past two weeks, while Western nations have not condemned the brutalities.

UNGA Session on Palestine

The United Nations General Assembly will hold an urgent meeting later this week to discuss the serious deterioration of the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, a spokesperson for the president of the 193 corps said on Monday. members.

Spokesman Brenden Varma said the Thursday May 20 session responds to a request from the Presidents of the OIC Group and the Arab Group to the UN made in a joint letter to Assembly President Volkan Bozkir from Turkey.

The letter was signed by Ambassador Nigers Abdou Abarry, who is president of the OIC group, and Algerian Ambassador Sofiane Mimouni, who heads the Arab group.

Responding to questions, the spokesperson said the plenary meeting will discuss the situation in the Middle East, but so far no resolution has been submitted.

The general assembly meeting follows the failure of the UN Security Council to call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which rules Gaza.

So far, three Security Council meetings have taken place without concrete results after the United States blocked a joint statement calling for the de-escalation of hostilities in the region.

Sunday’s council meeting came after the United States reportedly twice blocked resolutions last week that would have deplored Israel’s military response and called for a ceasefire.

Nearly 200 people, including 58 children, were killed in the intense bombardment of the besieged enclave of two million people.

Israel has justified its bombing campaign in retaliation for rocket attacks by Hamas fighters. But the Hamas movement said its actions were a response to Israel’s policy of forced displacement of Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces last week.

Israel had missed a Hamas deadline to withdraw its forces from the mosque compound.

The latest round of inaction also comes as US President Joe Biden has given no sign of plans to step up public pressure on Israel, repeatedly emphasizing Israel’s right to self-defense.

