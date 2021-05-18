Call it ‘Modi strain’, use ‘Kumbh super spreader’: BJP says Congress used toolkit to destroy prime minister’s image

The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party on Tuesday accused the Congress party of using the coronavirus crisis to its advantage by “destroying” the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP also claims to be in possession of the “Congress Toolkit” designed to “destroy Prime Minister Modi’s image” on the government’s handling of the Covid crisis. Congress, however, called the allegation a false narrative propagated by the BJP and denied the existence of such a toolkit.

The toolkit, tweeted by several BJP executives, has now gone viral on social media. The said toolkit first appeared in RSS mouthpiece organizer. The viral “toolkit” calls on members of Congress to use phrases like “Indian strain” and “Modi strain” on social media and “continue to use the term Kumbh super spreader.”

The viral toolkit, which has the Congress symbol in the upper right corner, also calls on party workers to use “dramatic images of funerals and corpses” while saying that “PM Modi’s approval ratings have been high and have not fallen despite the crisis and mismanagement ”.

It is important to continue to use this term “super Kumbh spreader” to continue to remind people that it is the Hindu policy of the BJP that is causing so much distress. – The so-called toolbox states

“Liaise with foreign reporters and Indian Oped writers in foreign publications and brief them on talking points. Use the dramatic images of funerals and corpses that are already captured by foreign media … their reportage can be amplified. The envelope can be pushed back. to start using phrases degrading Modi in intellectual discourse, “one reads in the toolbox.

“It is important to keep using this term ‘super Kumbh spreader’ to keep reminding people that it is the Hindu policy of the BJP that is causing so much distress. Avoid getting caught up in the Eid and Kumbh trap. deploy as a counter. Don’t comment on Eid greetings, ”he said.

The so-called toolkit also talks about scaling up the work of congressional organizations and expanding aid only when a person who has asked for help “identifies the Indian Congress of Youth handle.” The hoarding of beds and other facilities in hospitals was also mentioned in the toolkit.

Congressional employees have asked to call the mutant strain “Modi strain”. No stone has been spared to mark the name of India with the help of foreign journalists !! – Sambit Patra

He says: “Keep some beds and other facilities blocked at friendly hospitals, to be released only at our request. Track every request … ask them to re-message social media, this time tagging the descriptor. IYC and its employees Respond to help only if someone marks the IYC handle [sic]. “

Sambit Patra, while tweeting the so-called toolkit, said, “It’s disgusting to say the least. “. No stone has been spared to mark the name of India with the help of foreign journalists !!”

Disgusting to say the least .. Rahul Gandhi wanting to take this Pandemic opportunity to destroy the image of PM Modi.

Congressional employees have been ordered to call the mutant strain the Modi strain

No stone has been spared to mark the name of India with the help of foreign journalists !!

Union Minister V Maraleedharan called it “disgusting” and said: “This #CongressToolkit clearly shows how @INCIndia is ordering its workers to mark India’s efforts to fight the pandemic. Shame. Disgusting.”

This #CongressToolkit clearly shows how @INCIndia calls on its workers to mark India’s efforts to fight the pandemic. Shame. Repugnant. V Muraleedharan / (@VMBJP) May 18, 2021

BJP spokesperson Sanju Verma said, “ToolKit by @INCIndia is yet another embarrassing testimony to how a voter-defeated Congress is not being led by Seva bhaav, during the # COVID19 pandemic Even now, the whole backbone of @RahulGandhi and its politics are motivated by visceral hatred for @ narendramodi govt. # CongressToolkitExposed. “

Tajinder Pal Bagga tweeted saying, “” Don’t comment on Eid, call “Super Spreader Kumbh”; Congress toolkit exposes the Party’s sinister plot to fight PM Modi. “

We file an FIR for forgery against JP Nadda, Sambit Patra – Congressman Rajeev Gowda

Congress denied that the party gave such instructions to its workers. Chief Congressman Rajeev Gowda tweeted that the BJP was circulating a bogus toolkit. He said the party was “filing a forgery FIR against BJP leader JP Nadda and Sambit Patra”.

“BJP is spreading a bogus ‘toolbox’ on ‘COVID-19 mismanagement’ and blaming it on the AICC research department. We file a counterfeit FIR against @jpnadda & @sambitswaraj. When our country is devastated by COVID, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts fakes, ”said Rajeev Gowda.

BJP propagates a bogus “toolbox” on mismanagement of COVID-19 and attributes it to the AICC’s research department. We file an FIR for forgery against @jpnadda & @sambitswaraj

When our country is devastated by COVID, instead of providing relief, the BJP shamelessly concocts fake Rajeev Gowda (@rajeevgowda) May 18, 2021

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also rejected the demands disseminated by the BJP.

The organization said: “Fake anti-people BJP leaders are trying to spread a fake transformed document calling it our toolkit. All of you have a life. Please try to help people now. mental health issues, please get in touch with our hotline – Hello Doctor 9983836838. “