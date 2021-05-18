Nurse who cared for Boris Johnson resigns due to lack of respect for NHS workers | NHS

Nurse who cared for Boris Johnson while gravely ill with Covid-19 says she resigned, such is her disillusionment with the lack of respect the government has shown for the NHS and workers in health.

Jenny McGee, who watched at the Prime Minister’s bedside for two days while in intensive care, also revealed that her staff subsequently attempted to co-opt her for the NHS photo with him while she was thinking to be. a discreet thank you visit to Downing Street.

Didn’t get the respect and now pay that we deserve. I’m just sick of it. So I tendered my resignation, McGee said, referring to governments that have proposed a 1% pay rise for NHS staff in what unions have described as a kick in the teeth.

She also slashed the governments’ handling of the Covid crisis, saying: Many nurses felt the government had not managed the indecision very effectively, so many mixed messages. It was just very upsetting.

McGee made the comments in a Channel 4 documentary that aired May 24 about Britain’s 15 months of Covid.

It coincides with the first anniversary of the day the Guardian and Daily Mirror revealed Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules. The documentary identifies the revelation as a turning point as the determination and sense of oneness that had been evident in the UK throughout the first lockdown began to unravel.

McGee, a senior intensive care nurse at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, described how she found the Prime Minister when she arrived at work: All around him were many sick patients, some of whom were dying . I remember seeing him and thinking he looked very, very sick. He was really a different color.

But in the documentary The Year Britain Stopped, she recounted how deeply she felt disappointed with the treatment governments gave to healthcare workers, especially the pay of nurses.

Johnson named McGee and another nurse, Luis Pitarma, the day he left the hospital, telling world media: The reason my body finally started getting enough oxygen was that for every second of the night , they looked.

Photographs of Johnson welcoming them both to Downing Street Garden in July were later released by No.10 as the NHS turned 72.

McGee, who is from Invercargill in New Zealand, said she was invited but declined to participate in a caregiver applause at the event.

It would have been a great photo opportunity. You know, kinda like Boris and his NHS friends, but I wanted to stay out of it. Many nurses felt that the government had not directed very effectively, indecision, so many mixed messages. It was just very upsetting, she said.

Yeah, we got involved and we worked so incredibly hard, and there’s a lot of talk about how all the heroes were and stuff like that. But at the same time, I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know how much I still have to give to the NHS.

McGee recalled the situation leading up to Christmas last year, a time when the government was under heavy criticism for failing to act sooner to impose further restrictions, as data suggested the measures at the time did not limit the public mixing as much as they did during the March lockdown.

She described what took shape in her hospital as a Covid sump.

This time it was more than the first wave. Nurses are even more in demand. An absolute shitshow to be honest. At this point, I don’t know how to describe the horror of what we were going through. We were desperate.

In a statement released Tuesday through the Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, McGee said: After the most difficult year of my nursing career, I am taking a step back from the NHS but hoping come back in the future. I am delighted to be starting a nursing contract in the Caribbean, before going on vacation to New Zealand later this year.

I am so proud to have worked at St Thomas Hospital and to have been part of such a fantastic team.

Downing Street has been asked for comment.