AJK Supreme Court to have permanent Chief Justice – Pakistan





MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday sent an advisory to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan for confirmation of the appointment of Judge Raja Saeed Akram Khan as permanent chief justice of the region’s Supreme Court after more than a year, senior officials confirmed.

On March 31, 2020, the office of the Chief Justice of the Superior Courts (CJ) became vacant following the retirement of Judge Ch Ibrahim Zia and since then Judge Khan, the oldest judge, has held it. as interim chief justice.

While the appointments of acting CJs in the supreme and superior courts of the AJK can be made by the president of the AJK alone as a provisional arrangement, the appointment of permanent CJs cannot be made by him without a opinion to this effect from the Prime Minister. from Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the AJK Board.

However, after the adoption of the 13th Constitutional Amendment in June 2018, a difference of opinion arose on whether the opinion should be issued by the council or by the chairman of the council.

That is why the appointment of permanent judges of the AJK Supreme Court as well as the High Court could not be made since April of this year and November of last year, respectively, because the Division of Federal law would have considered that a council session was necessary for such a council.

In order to remove the anomaly or ambiguity even in the process of appointing members of its superior courts, the AJK government was forced to pass the 14th Constitutional Amendment in December last year, by which the president’s words of have been inserted in Articles 42 and 43 between the words on the advice of and of the council.

However, it took the AJK Chairman of the Board nearly five months to send his opinion for confirmation of Judge Khan as Supreme Court CJ.

A senior official in AJK’s legal department confirmed to Dawn that they had received the summary from the president’s office and were in the process of sending a formal notification to this effect.

The acting CJ was in Mirpur on Monday but would arrive in Muzaffarabad early Tuesday to be sworn in by the president at 11 a.m., the official said.

Under Article 42 (3) of the AJK Constitution, the AJK Supreme Court consists of a Chief Justice and two other judges.

However, after Judge Mustafa Mughal retired in December last year, it operated with a single judge, as no judge could be appointed in the absence of a permanent chief justice.

Unlike Pakistan, the appointment of judges can be made directly in the AJK Supreme Court regardless of the elevation of the high court.

Not only the Supreme Court, the AJK High Court also functions with an Acting Chief Justice, since November 2019, the date of the basic appointment [as judge] then Chief Justice Tabassum Aftab Alvi was overturned by the Supreme Court due to a technical flaw and the next Chief Justice, Azhar Saleem Babar, was appointed interim Chief Justice.

In July 2020, five more high court justices were also sent by the Supreme Court due to the same technical error in their appointment, leaving the court with just three judges against its membership of 9.

Of the three judges, Acting Chief Justice Babar retired on March 22 this year, after which Judge Shiraz Kiani was appointed Acting Chief Justice. However, within five weeks of taking office, Judge Kiani died of a cerebral hemorrhage on May 3, after which the sole judge, Sadaqat Hussain Raja, was appointed acting chief justice.

Posted in Dawn on May 18, 2021

