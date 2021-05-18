Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan on GOP 2.0 and breaking Trump’s influence





Duncan says his new “ GOP 2.0 ” will recruit conservative and moderate Republican candidates and voters who want the Republican Party to walk away from Trump.

ATLANTA Republican Lieutenant Governor Georgias Geoff Duncan vows to try to wrest control of the GOP from Donald Trump and his supporters, heal and rebuild the Republican Party in Georgia and the rest of the country .

Duncan officially announced Monday that he would not stand for re-election next year, instead focusing on a new GOP campaign organization he founded called GOP 2.0.

We need 280+ characters on Twitter to get our message out across the country, about what we stand for and who we support, and what we can do for people across the country, and why we should be in the spotlight. head, Duncan said. 11 Live news on Monday.

But Trump supporters are simply saying Duncan is out of touch with Republicans – in Georgia and the rest of the country.

Duncan was elected Lieutenant Governor of Georgia in 2018, after serving three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives.

He said 11Alive News would leave after a four-year term, as fighting Donald Trump for control of the GOP will be a full-time job.

Duncan has said he respects Trumps’ influence on the Republican Party as if it were an asteroid colliding with shattering Earthearth.

It’s huge here in Georgia, Duncan said. His impact created, he literally put a crater in the ground. And unfortunately we ended up losing two US senators in my party because of it.

Since the November 2020 election, Duncan has become a leading Republican voice on the national stage to challenge Trump’s election fraud charges. And he called on Georgian legislatures to pass the controversial new electoral law as a solution in search of a problem.

Now he has said he and GOP 2.0 will try to defeat Trump, and the candidates supporting Trump, in the next election.

We have to move from anti-Trump to post-Trump, “Duncan said, because that is the reality of where we are today. My opinion is that Donald Trump is not coming back and will be the Republican candidate and that he’s certainly not going to be the next President of the United States … ”

“I think all Republicans in the country would agree that our party, right now, is broken. And there are two camps,” he added. “There is a side that will ignore the fact that it’s broken, and there is the side that is going to try to fix it. And I happen to be in the side that wants to fix it, and certainly, I think. as each day this list gets bigger and bigger.

Geoff Duncan is out of touch with the voice of the people, Jeanne Seaver said Monday.

Seaver of Savannah is a seasoned Republican activist and organizer in Georgia – she was Trump’s base organizer in Georgia in 2015 and 2016 – who announced in February that she was running for lieutenant governor as a proud , Trump supporter, to represent other Trump supporters. .

She has no doubts that Trump’s voters are and will remain in the majority in the Georgia GOP.

Seaver pointed out that last weekend, Georgia GOP regional conventions were filled with crowds of new Trump supporters showing up as volunteers, excited to go to work to keep the party in check and win the election. next year and beyond.

All they want is to commit, Seaver said. They want to make a difference, they want to help ensure that what happened in Georgia does not happen again, because, without a doubt, Georgia is a red state.

Duncan said anti-Trump conservatives were just starting to organize.

I hope he wins like a grass fire, and that he catches quickly. I think it will take some time to heal some of these wounds that our party has inflicted on itself, “he said.” In fact, GOP 2.0 will hopefully help determine who the GOP nominees will be. Election cycle of 2024 for the White House.

It’s a huge divide within the Republican Party, Seaver said. I think we need to start focusing on our rally, because Democrats certainly are. I think we all need to come together and focus on beating the Democrats instead of fighting each other.

It is a battle for control of the GOP that will likely last for years.

