US Senate advances bill to fund technology research

The United States Senate on Monday introduced a bill that would provide billions of dollars in government funding for technological research as part of legislation aimed at countering China amid tense ties and fierce competition between the two countries . The Senate voted 84-11 to move forward with the Endless Borders Act introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which seeks up to $ 100 billion over five years for basic technological research and advanced and an additional $ 10 billion to create new technology hubs across the country, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). This decision paved the way for the Senate to vote on the passage of the bill. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation voted to approve the Endless Frontier Act on Thursday, as a consensus emerges in the United States that the country needs to plan more to do in the face of China’s strategic technological challenge. The bill, if passed, would open a new high-level office to oversee the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing and biotechnology. “Members on both sides of the aisle know that decades of federal underinvestment in science and technology have jeopardized America’s global economic leadership,” Schumer said ahead of the vote. “Holding the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for its years of rapacious economic policy and the theft of American ingenuity will help create a level playing field that American workers have lacked for decades,” he added. According to the SCMP, China spent a record $ 340 billion on R&D in 2019, or 2.2% of the country’s GDP – a record high, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The Endless Borders Law is of concern to China and is one of the few areas where Democrats and Republicans agree. The legislation is aimed at countering China, which lawmakers expect to combine into a larger bill that addresses all of the U.S. government’s sticking points with Beijing. Meanwhile, the 2021 Strategic Competition Act, sponsored by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez and Republican Representative Jim Risch, is also under consideration. The bill seeks to add new sanctions against Chinese officials accused of human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. The Menendez-Risch bill would also strengthen U.S. ties with Taiwan and attempt to limit Beijing’s military operations and territorial claims in the South China Sea and beyond, according to the SCMP. Last month, in his first State of the Union address to Congress, US President Joe Biden called his multi-trillion domestic investment proposal key to challenging China and strengthening the US position on the world stage. “We are competing with China and other countries to win the 21st century. We must do more than just rebuild. We must rebuild better. Throughout our history, public investment and infrastructure have transformed the world. America, ”Biden said. He also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping was “extremely serious about becoming the biggest and most consistent nation in the world.” Under the administration of former President Donald Trump, ties between the two countries had deteriorated on issues such as human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the encroachment on Hong Kong’s special status, accusations of unfair trade practices by Beijing, lack of transparency regarding the pandemic and China. military aggression in various parts of the world. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

