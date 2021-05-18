Former Turkish presidential candidate Muharrem Ince forms new party | News from Turkey





Muharrem Ince, who contested the 2018 elections against President Erdogan, forms the Fatherland Party after quitting the Republican People’s Party.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, main rival in the 2018 elections, Muharrem Ince, has announced the formation of a new party, Memleket Partisi (Homeland Party), which he plans to lead in the next campaign which is expected to be held in June 2023. Ince represented the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) party when it won 30.6% of the vote against Erdogans 52.6 in the last national poll in Turkey in 2018. He has proven to be a powerful speaker who has built a solid base of support despite the instant polls being announced a few months in advance about three years ago. However, the 57-year-old later fell out with the CHP leadership and unsuccessfully challenged current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu for the leadership position of the center-left parties. Ince has done little to hide his political ambitions since his strong performance in the 2018 polls. He brandished his secular brand of nationalism on a nationwide tour of the predominantly Muslim country dubbed the Motherland Movement in 1000 Days in 2020. Ince: Transform Turkey Well Ince accused the Erdogans government of plundering the state. We will transform, change Turkey, Ince told supporters at an open-air rally in the capital, Ankara. We cannot trust the current authorities to offer a single solution to the problems of our country. Support for the Erdogans has eroded since 2018 due to a sharp depreciation in the value of the lira and high unemployment. However, he still leads all potential rivals in head-to-head opinion polls.







