Pro-Palestinian citizens call for boycott of American products: I hope to be heard by Pak Jokowi





Suara.com – The call to boycott American products echoed during a protest for Palestine outside the United States (US) Embassy on Tuesday (5/18/2021). Hopefully the government can listen to their calls. “Boycott American products,” Indonesian National Youth Committee (KNPI) vice chairman Amir Ngabalin said in his speech. After delivering the speech, met by reporters, he explained that the boycott of American products was a concrete step to suppress Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people. “In fact, Israel has no power at all, so it feels strong because throughout the past three decades the Zionist power of Israel has been backing up the United States,” he said. said. Read also:

Crowd burns replica Israeli flag, screams Takbir scolding at US embassy A crowd of Palestinian supporters burning a replica of the Israeli flag in front of the American Embassy. (Voice.com/Yaumal) “The political power of the United States is backed by economic strength, so if we want to fight Israel, we want to fight the United States, there is no other way to boycott its economic power,” he said. he continued. He added that Indonesia represents the largest share of the United States market. “If we don’t agree on that, there’s no point shouting foam,” he said. “All the products boycotted by the United States, including the plans of Freeport, have nothing to do with it. It does not serve the Papuan people either,” he continued. The threat to boycott American products can be carried out by anyone. Amir also hopes that President Joko Widodo and Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto will heed their appeal. Read also:

BI accused of obstructing the delivery of donations to Palestine, here is the explanation “So we said boycott, I hope this message will be conveyed by President Joko Widodo, at least Pak Airlangga Hartarto,” he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos