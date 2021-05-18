New York Times torn for appearing to blame Trump for continued violence between Hamas and Israel





Media Headlines May 17

The Associated Press faces close scrutiny for allegations that it did not know it shared a building with Hamas and further complemented mainstream media headlines today.

The New York Times came under more criticism following a Saturday article that allegedly blamed former President Donald Trump for the ongoing violence between Hamas and Israel.

The article, by Times writer Michael Crowley, claimed that the conflict “renews criticism of Mr. Trump’s approach” to tensions in the Middle East, arguing that the Abraham accords brokered by Trump which have open diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab neighbors had the effect of further aggravating Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

“The agreements he [Trump] Helped to negotiate were widely seen as showing declining interest on the part of some of Israel’s Arab neighbors in supporting the Palestinians, giving Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more leeway to pursue strategies that further escalated Israeli tensions. -palestinian, “Crowley wrote, before quoting various other critics who spoke of the importance of the peace agreement, but who were less optimistic about its future because of the conflict.

Crowley went on to describe the condemnations Israel has received from current and potential members of the conflict deal, and attempted to further portray the Trump administration as a major steward of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians by citing a former official. from the Obama administration who claimed that the current violence “is at least partially motivated by the fact that the Trump administration has supported extremist elements in Israel at every step of the process.” He cited the “Israel colonization movement” as an example.

“This is silly – President Trump is bringing peace to the Middle East, Biden screwing it up, so the @nytimes is trying to hit Trump about it ???” Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller reacted on social media to the article.

Others have also taken to social media to criticize the liberal newspaper and defend the actions of the Trump administration.

The United Arab Emirates, one of the Arab nations that struck a deal last year to establish official relations with Israel, has reportedly warned Hamas that it could withdraw investments from the impoverished Gaza Strip if it does not ‘did not commit to “calm”.

Other left-wing media and liberal media figures have also attempted to draw a line between the actions of the Trump administration and the ongoing conflict in Israel, including the Washington Post, which spent most of a week to ransack the administration for the violence that took place months after he left office.

