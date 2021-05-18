Mohan Bhagwat’s review shows the new Modi-RSS equation

“Is it true that the RSS is not satisfied with the overall management of the Corona crisis?” I asked a senior RSS official. His terse response: “But what can he do?” His response sums up the state of affairs in RSS. He is in a state of utter helplessness. The leadership of RSS which, with much fanfare, decided to screen Narendra Modi as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the BJP in 2013 now feels dejected.

Recent RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat declaration can be taken in this context. Speaking at an event meant to generate ‘positivity’, he said: ‘We are faced with this situation because, whether it is the government, the administration or the public, everyone has let their guard down after the first one. vague despite the indications of the doctors “. He added: “We will not be afraid. We will stand like a rock.” Then he city of religious scriptures and spoke of Samudra manthan (churning the ocean) and how churning produces nectar and poison. In his own style, he gave weight to opposition accusations that the Modi government ignored the scientific community’s advice that a second wave of Corona would hit the country and be deadlier than the previous one, but the Modi government chose to ignore them, made no plan to contain the spread of the virus and that their priority was winning elections rather than saving lives.

On the same day, another RSS official, Ram Madhav, who until recently was general secretary of the BJP, and who has now returned to his original organization, wrote a column for The Indian Express. If one reads between the lines, Madhav has criticized the functioning of government. He wrote: “At first the government looked like ‘a deer in the headlights’, as one commentator put it. But he came out of it and committed himself at full speed to meet the challenge. A little more transparency, a little more engagement with the public by political leaders, and a little more openness to constructive criticism and expert opinion from outside government would further aid the efforts of the government. government. After all, the lives of millions of people are at stake. “Obliquely, he blamed the Modi government for the mess and explained the reasons, including the lack of transparency. In the RSS, every word is spoken after much debate and internal discussions Therefore, the words of Bhagwat and Madhav cannot be taken lightly or desired as spontaneous remarks.

A BJP leader told me that the senior leadership of the RSS thinks the government has gotten into a mess and this allows him to make a point that he has wanted for some time: that the concept of collective leadership has been hijacked by the extreme centralization of decision-making so that even senior ministers are not consulted on crucial issues; only two people decide on all questions. Those who were active in the organization when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister believe that, despite similar murmurs at the time, the government was at least open to suggestions, especially from its ideological friends.

In 2014, Modi needed the RSS to win the elections and become prime minister. And RSS leaders felt that in Modi, they had found a perfect replacement for Advani, the Hindu original. Hriday Samrat. No one could question his Hindutva. Since 2007 he was busy making himself known as the Vikas purush. Throughout the campaign, he did not utter a word that could be interpreted as “community”. The RSS was delighted with its overwhelming victory, but forgot that during its rule in Gujarat, the RSS and its subsidiary organizations were reduced to non-entities. In Gujarat, it was either Modi or no one. If they thought Modi at the Center would be a different person, they were grossly mistaken.

Modi undoubtedly ensured the realization of the Hindutva’s agenda after becoming Prime Minister. It has ideologically widened its reach on several occasions. Today, the Hindutva is the hegemonic ideology. RSS is no longer considered untouchable as in the past. But Modi also made sure that he was given all the credit, not the RSS or his boss. Even within the Sangh Parivar, it is Modi, and not Bhagwat, who is the presiding deity.

RSS works on the concept of “follow the leader”; in the Sangh Parivar, the Sarsanghchalak is supreme, others must follow it blindly. But Mohan Bhagwat, as head of the Parivar, is far from that. Even KC Sudarshan, who was the head of the RSS when Vajpayee was prime minister, carried much more weight. Even Vajpayee found it hard to ignore it. Today, it is not the same. The Bhagwat has been systematically cut to size; he is no longer the supreme commander, he is one of the many rulers of the Sangh Parivar. With the appointment of Dattatreya Hosabale as Sar karywah (Secretary General), the number two position in RSS, Bhagwat has lost more authority within the organization. It is for the first time that a leader who had not worked within the framework of the ideological function of RSS has been appointed to this post. Hosabale spent more time at Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS. He is considered to be close to Modi. And there are many who believe that with his appointment Modi controls the RSS and Bhagwat is just a figurehead. It is not surprising that Hosabalus has a different view of Bhagwat. At the end of last month, Hosabale said: “It is possible that the destructive and anti-Bharat forces in society could take advantage of these circumstances to create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust in the country.”

At another point, the RSS chief’s statement was reportedly seen as a warning signal by the government. Today, it has no weight. And it makes no difference to those in the driver’s seat. Previously, ideology was the driving force, the leadership of the RSS was the engine, the moral force of Sangh Parivar; now it has been replaced by power politics. And politics is the guiding principle. This is the truth with which the RSS must struggle.

(Ashutosh is author and editor, satyahindi.com)

