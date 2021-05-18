“ Two bombs and a satellite ”: China plans a space race from the Moon to Mars and beyond

With an economy in recovery, a strong man’s attitude and a plan of domination, China is considering a new border area. The country, which recently became the center of global condemnation for handling the deadly coronavirus, joined an elite club of nations on Friday to land a rover on another planet.

China’s first Mars exploration mission, the Tianwen-1 probe, has landed in the Utopia Planitia Basin, officially putting the country in the race to Mars that has so far been dominated by NASA and the United States.

President Xi Jinping made it clear last month that Beijing is now part of the interplanetary race to explore new regions of the cosmos. According to the Global Times, Xi in his congratulatory letter following the Chinese rover’s first landing said that “this success marks a major step forward in the country’s interplanetary exploration, moving from the Earth-Moon system to the interplanetary system. of Chinese on Mars for the first time marks another milestone in the development of the country’s space industry. “

Over the years, China has made it clear that after showing its willingness to risk everything on land, in the air and at sea, the dragon is ready to take the next step to pass Earth orbit.

The Chinese space mission has become one of President Xi Jinping's most ambitious projects

Explore the other side of the moon

When countries rushed to the moon, China decided to explore a section that had been left ignored for decades – the far side (the side not visible on Earth). The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) in January 2019 successfully landed its Chang’e-4 probe, named after the moon goddess, on the side still opposite Earth. The second successful landing occurred on the shoulders of the Chang’e-3 probe which had reached the lunar surface on December 14, 2013.

While the country also landed its third Chang’e-5 probe in December 2020 on the near face of the Moon, the probe on the other side is still transmitting beyond its three-month operational period on the natural satellite of Earth. The Chang’e-5, which landed on the Mons Rumker area of ​​the immense volcanic plain Oceanus Procellarum, known as the “Ocean of Storms” set a new record by returning a sample of the lunar surface for the first time since 1976. The last Lunar sample was collected by the Luna mission of the Soviet Union.

India had tried unsuccessfully to land a rover on the other side of the moon. With the failure of Chandrayaan-2 behind, Isro now looks to Chandrayaan-3 to move the journey forward.

The Chinese Alternative to the International Space Station

The International Space Station, a home away from home, flying nearly 200 miles above Earth has been a symbol of space exploration for decades. Jointly developed by the United States, Russia and other countries, the module has hosted research and experiments aimed at making humans an interplanetary species. However, the station is expected to end its operational life in 2024 and Russia has already announced a withdrawal by 2025. Although the plans of the United States are not clear, China is ready to give an alternative to the aging of the ISS by sending the modules one after the other. to build its own station beyond Earth.

The country recently made headlines when one of its Long March-5, a local rocket, began to tumble uncontrollably after delivering part of the space station module, endangering lives and property on Earth. The rocket thruster unceremoniously landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives, not before garnering massive criticism from around the world.

Named Tiangong which translates to a heavenly palace, the Chinese Space Station will be able to accommodate at least three astronauts for a long stay and six for a shorter period once ready. According to the Global Times, “The Tianhe Module, the largest, heaviest and most complex spacecraft China has developed to date, will provide astronauts with approximately 50 cubic meters of living and working space. . This space will once increase to 110 cubic meters. the other two experimentation modules are in place. The space station is expected to be operational by 2022 with 11 launches slated to transport life-sustaining modules to the flying construction site.

Xi Jinping recently said, “I hope you vigorously pursue both the spirit of ‘Two bombs and one satellite’ and the spirit of manned space flight, be independent and innovative to achieve victory in construction. from the space station and help build a modern socialist country! “

From Earth to Mars and beyond

295 days after its launch aboard the Long March 5 heavy rocket from China, Zhurong, a 1.85-meter-high, nearly 240-kilogram lander-rover combination landed on the Martian surface, confirming the Chinese presence in a little contested interplanetary exploration. The rover cemented Beijing’s place in the nation’s elite list to go beyond Earth and reach the surface of an unknown world to seek an age-old critical response Are we alone?

Six science payloads, a pair of navigation and terrain cameras, a multispectral camera, a Mars surface composition detector, a penetrating radar, a mast-mounted magnetometer, and a Mars climate station are on board the rover that will study the characteristics of the Martian soil for a three-month period of 90 Sols. China had vowed to achieve an orbit landing and wandering the Martian surface in the first attempt. As it orbits and lands on the surface now, Chinese engineers will deploy the rover in the coming weeks.

With China now on Mars, Beijing plans to send another mission to the Red Planet by 2028 to return Martian samples to Earth. A similar mission is in preparation by the United States and the European Space Agency. Beijing also plans to push beyond Mars with planned missions to intercept comets and asteroids to further study outer space and what lies within the far reaches of the solar system.