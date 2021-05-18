Boris Johnson says no conclusive evidence can delay roadmap lockdown

There is no “conclusive” evidence to deviate from the roadmap outside of lockdown despite concerns over the Indian variant of the coronavirus, Boris Johnson said.

The Prime Minister had previously warned that the increase in the number of highly transmissible variant cases of concern could risk delaying the next step in England’s roadmap out of lockdown, currently scheduled for June 21.

If outbreaks are limited, ministers could instead opt to reopen while keeping some areas under restrictions, echoing the controversial tier system introduced in 2020.

(PA graphics)

The Prime Minister said that the “defense wall” built by the vaccination program meant “I see nothing conclusive at the moment to say that we must deviate from the road map”.

But, he added: “We have to be careful and we are watching everything very closely.

“We will know a lot more in a few days.”

Mr Johnson said data from hotspots such as Bolton, Blackburn, Bedford and Sefton was being reviewed to learn more about the impact of the variant.

Asked about the possibility of using local locks, Mr Johnson said: ‘We just have to be careful about how we approach it and we will let people know as much as possible, as soon as possible.

“But at the moment, we don’t see anything conclusive that makes us think we need to deviate from the roadmap.”

Previously, Cabinet Minister George Eustice said local lockdowns “would be an option and we cannot rule it out.”

Environment Secretary Mr Eustice told Sky News that efforts are being stepped up to increase the use of the vaccine, especially among minority groups.

He said that in “the pockets where the adoption rate is low” efforts were being made with “the community leaders, the religious leaders of some of these BAME communities (black and ethnic minority) to really encourage people. to get vaccinated ”.

On LBC Radio, he suggested that the younger ones should show the same enthusiasm for the hits as the over 60s.

“We just need all these other younger cohorts to adopt the vaccine as well,” he said.

The possible return of multi-level restrictions would be fiercely fought, especially in areas of north-west England which have suffered longer lockdowns than most other parts of the country.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the focus should instead be on accelerating the vaccination program in hot spots.

He said: “Last year the levels didn’t work – they didn’t stop the virus from spreading.

“It would be difficult for me to send a message of caution in Greater Manchester when the national message is very different, as the roadmap moves forward.

“We’ve struggled with this mixed message all last year.”

(PA graphics)

In other developments:

– Invitations were sent to 37-year-olds to receive the coronavirus vaccine, which will be followed by 36-year-olds on Wednesday.

– A total of 152,919 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics said.

– The Prime Minister stressed that countries on the “orange list” for travel were “not places you should go on vacation” after Mr. Eustice suggested people could visit family or friends. friends in destinations of this category.

Over the next few days, ministers and officials will review information from the hotspots to see how transmissible the Indian variant is and what the impact of vaccines is.

Bedford’s director of public health Vicky Head said she was “really worried” that the variant was spreading in the region.

She told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday that there had been 80 confirmed cases of the variant in Bedford.

She added that one of the striking things about the variant is how heritable it is.

“If someone goes to school and tests positive, then we see their whole family test positive,” she said.

“I’m really worried about this.

“Everyone needs to understand how transmissible this variant is.”

(PA graphics)

In the Commons on Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there were 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian strain in the UK, with 86 local authority areas recording at least five.

At Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, it is now the dominant strain with a total of 483 cases in both areas, with Bedford the next worst area for the variant.

Mr Hancock expressed frustration that of the 19 hospital cases in Bolton, the majority had not had the vaccine, even though they were eligible.

Despite concerns the Indian variant is still more transmissible than the dominant Kent strain, the latest easing of lockdown restrictions went as planned on Monday across most of England, Scotland and Wales.

This meant that pubs and restaurants could welcome customers indoors while people could socialize indoors and hug family and friends outside of their own homes.

In Northern Ireland, a decision is due this week on whether the next easing step can go as planned on Monday.