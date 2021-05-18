young turks turn their backs on erdogan

As far back as 19-year-old Deniz can remember, her parents had adorned their living room with a massive poster featuring Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This year, the young Ankara student persuaded them to kidnap him. Finally, she told Kathimerini with obvious relief, they understood that this man and his government have tarnished all possible dreams for the future of this country, even now targeting my entire generation.

Deniz belongs to Generation Z, with around 13 million young Turks who have known only one country under the hegemony of the Islamic ideology of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Erdogan first as as Prime Minister, then as President and still as Reis, or leader as Deniz and his peers sarcastically call him. Unlike most Western countries, Turkey is experiencing a dizzying population explosion, with more than half of its population under the age of 32. Demographic trends have also not gone unnoticed by Erdogan, who in 2012 announced his intention to cultivate a pious generation of Muslims. . Its main tool was to funnel billions of dollars into Islamic education, using imam hatip schools, Islamic secondary schools which have quadrupled in number and extended to all ages of education. A decade later, the experience backfired.

There is no doubt that the hates of imams are much worse than the education we received before, says Tunahan, 20, from Konya, adding that although he identifies as a Muslim, he has no similarities. with the Islamic ideology defended by the AKP. Instead of useful skills that could help us in the workforce, schools today are megaphones of hate speech. The professor responsible for teaching us mathematics barely knew how to do basic calculations. In the internet age, where we can all seek the truth on our own, governments trying to turn schools into propaganda vessels is a given, he says.

The case of Tunahans seemed to be an exception a few years ago, but statistics prove that he is a representative example of his generation. Polls released in 2020 describe young Turks as a generation that is becoming less traditional, less religious and more outgoing compared to the youth of the past decade. Their extraversion seems to be turning towards the West, since 66% of young people between 18 and 25 years old want their country to join the European Union, according to a survey by the German Marshall Fund published a few days ago. We want a future with more opportunities and freedoms, but also a government that supports all of us, regardless of who we are, said Deniz, stressing that the pandemic has driven youth unemployment to 25%.

The escalation of tensions with the student community at the University of Bogazici in early 2021 is also a key point cited as to why young people are turning away from the view of the Erdogans. The rector of the institution infuriated the students and academics of the most famous Turkish university. As students began to stage protests against the nomination, the Turkish government resorted to the well-known cocktail of violent repression and accused the protesters of disrespecting Islam by in fact using the LGBT student community as a scapegoat, described as perverted terrorists by government officials. This movement caused an eruption.

Erdogans’ miscalculation was as follows: he forgot how much of a landmark Bogazici is in Turkish society, says Dilara, a 24-year-old former student who left the country and now lives abroad. . You cannot blame the educational institution where virtually all young people aspire to study without provoking the reaction of an entire generation, she explains, adding that the events have sparked greater skepticism in Turkish society. We have seen so many moving images of a different Turkey, where LGBT students walked hand in hand with pious young women wearing headscarves. It exactly captures the spirit of our university: a collective identity that strives to create a safe space for every student, whether religious or secular, traditional or modern. Against this vision, it turns out that we have only one common enemy, she concludes.

Alienated from the gagging environment of endemic self-censorship in the Turkish media system, young Turks also constantly resort to alternative digital platforms to express themselves and verify public discourse. But even there, they face a growing crackdown on their freedoms. A week ago, two 23-year-olds posted a satirical video on TikTok titled Where to Use a Turkish Passport, in which they used the document as a bookmark, oven mitt and placemat, aimed at criticizing the universal travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Soon the two young Turks were accused of insulting national symbols, summoned to court and placed on probation and travel restrictions.

Yet despite escalating repression, theirs seems like a generation of challenge. Can, a 24-year-old who was recently sentenced to prison because some of his posts were also deemed offensive, boldly confesses to Kathimerini: Usually, because Erdogan and his party are in charge of almost every organ information of the country, it is easier to hide their failures at their electoral base. But the catastrophic handling of the pandemic has exposed them, not only to young people, but to society as a whole.

The young Turks who shared their thoughts with Kathimerini do not seem to rally behind a single party or a single ideology. Some of them proudly declare themselves to be Muslims, others atheists, while others identify themselves as nationalist, liberal or apolitical. But they all seem united by obvious exhaustion and a deep desire for change. There is no universe in which I would vote for Erdogan, regardless of his opponent, concluded Tunahan, before adding contemptuously: This country urgently needs to open a new chapter.