Jokowi: Civic test should not be used to fire transplant panel employees





JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post / ANN): President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo called on the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to reconsider the decision to fire 75 employees, including its top investigators, for failing the corruption test. civic knowledge that is part of a transition of employment status within the anti-graft organization. In a statement posted on the official YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariats on Monday, May 17, Jokowi said the results of the civic test should be used as a step towards improving the KPK, both at the institutional and individual level. It should also not be used as a basis for firing 75 employees who failed the test, Jokowi said in the video. He then called on the KPK commissioners, the Minister for Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform as well as the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) to formulate an action plan to help those who do not pass the test. I personally contend that there is still a chance to remedy [those who failed the test] with training in civic knowledge, continued the president. The current KPK leadership reportedly signed a letter ordering the dismissal of 75 employees who failed the civic knowledge test organized by the BKN as part of the transition from employee status to the commission. Some employees who took the test claimed that it was irrelevant to their work at the KPK because it contained questions related to religious beliefs and ethnic affairs. The transition is mandated by the revised KPK law, which was passed following rapid deliberation in the House of Representatives in 2019. It stipulates that all previously independent employees of the agency must become civil servants within two years of the passage of the law. KPK chairman Firli Bahuri had dismissed concerns over the dismissal, saying current leaders had no intention of sacking employees. President Jokowi said he agreed with the Constitutional Court’s ruling on a petition for judicial review against the revised KPK law, which stressed that the transition from employee status within the anti-graft body should not not infringe on the rights of employees. Also on Monday, the 75 employees who failed the test filed a report of an alleged ethics violation by KPK supervisory board member Indriyanto Seno Adji for his alleged involvement in the operation of the KPK. commissions. According to the KPK Law, the Supervisory Board is responsible for overseeing the duty of committees and following up on any complaints about ethical misconduct allegedly committed by an employee or commissioner. Among the plaintiffs was lead investigator Novel Baswedan, who said Indriyantos’ participation in a recent press conference alongside Firli was a problem because it violated the KPK code of ethics, cited by kompas.com. – The Jakarta Post / Asia News







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos