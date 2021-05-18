India’s COVID tally exceeds 25 million; cyclone hampers response in western states

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India topped 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, already among the toughest by a second wave of the pandemic .

COVID-19 tests were administered to 200,000 evacuees from coastal districts of Gujarat before the cyclone struck late Monday and efforts were being made to try to limit any spread of infections. Read more

“Masks have been arranged for the displaced people to shelters,” said Sandip Sagale, a senior official in Ahmedabad, the main city of Gujarat.

“Efforts are also being made to maintain social distancing.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in India now stands at 25.23 million, according to data from the Ministry of Health, after 263,533 new infections in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths increases by a record 4329. The official total death toll now stands at 278,719 people.

The government said about 98% of India’s 1.3 billion population remained vulnerable to infections.

Only the United States had more cases, or a worse number of deaths in a single day, when it lost 5,444 people on February 12. But while the epidemic peaked months ago in the United States, there is no certainty that infections in India have.

Although the official tally shows new infections are on the decline, there are fears that the highly contagious new variant B.1.617, first discovered in India, is out of control and many cases go unreported due to lack of testing.

Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen a 30% increase in infections since May 2, when the total number of vaccinations it administered last week was just 1 , 1 million – half of the total a month earlier.

The storm, which has killed at least 19 people and caused widespread devastation, has fueled efforts to tackle the pandemic in Gujarat, with vaccinations suspended and hospitals waiting for back-up generators to maintain electricity and supplies additional oxygen.

Vaccinations will likely remain on hold until at least Wednesday, a government official said.

But Aayush Oak, a senior official in Amreli, the district hardest hit by the cyclone, said the preparations had paid off.

“We had already transferred COVID patients from areas closer to the coast to hospitals in other locations three days ago and we did not need to move a single more patient.

Sunaina Tomar, secretary of energy for the state of Gujarat, said that 81 hospitals designated for coronavirus patients had faced an interruption in the power supply, along with 16 other hospitals and 19 filling factories. ‘oxygen.

“Power has been restored to 29 COVID hospitals, 12 other hospitals and six oxygen units, and power restoration work continues on a war footing in other locations,” he said. she said in a statement.

Gujarat Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi said there were sufficient stocks of oxygen and crews were working to ensure roads remain clear for emergency medical needs despite damage from the cyclone.

“ FIGHT ” VACCINATION DISC

In neighboring Maharashtra, which was swept away by the cyclone on Monday, 1,000 coronavirus deaths were reported overnight – the country’s worst toll. The infection rate has climbed 15% in the past two weeks, according to government data.

The pace of vaccinations in Maharashtra has fallen 30% since its peak in early April, according to data from the government portal Co-WIN.

Since April 1, 269 doctors nationwide have died from COVID-19, including 78 in the predominantly rural state of Bihar, the Indian Medical Association said.

“The push has been very devastating,” its secretary general Jayesh Lele told Reuters.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where more people live than Brazil, rural areas have been hit hard as health systems have struggled to cope. Read more

Infuriated by the paucity of testing and tracing, a state court said on Monday the situation was turning to “God’s mercy” and rushing into a third wave.

“If this is the state of affairs in five districts, one can guess where we are leading the people of this state to, which is (a) the third wave of the pandemic,” the High Court said. ‘Allahabad.

Chandrakant Lahariya, an expert on public policy and health systems, told the Hindustan Times newspaper that India’s vaccine policy is in urgent need of a reset.

“For six weeks now, the vaccination campaign in India has been in trouble,” he said. “Political leaders should give a free hand to technical experts to decide and implement new strategies.”

India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, halted exports a month ago after donating or selling more than 66 million doses, and government sources told Reuters it was unlikely to resume major vaccine exports before at least October to prioritize national needs. Read more

India is one of the countries likely to benefit from the announcement made on Monday by US President Joe Biden that his administration will send at least 20 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine abroad by the end June. Read more

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.