The President talks about the KPK TWK controversy, novel: Thank you Pak Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Principal Investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP) Roman baswedan We appreciate the statement by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) linked to the controversy of 75 KPK employees who failed to pass the National Insight Test (TWK) assessment. In his tweet, Novel said Jokowi’s speech freed 75 KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK) from being charged with not being Pancasila and having nationality. “The TWK process carried out by the KPK leadership ‘as if 75 KPK employees did not embrace it’ created the stigma of being stateless / not Pancasila. Alhamdulillah with President Jokowi’s speech, he freed us from accusation, ”Novel said via his personal message. Twitter account @nazaqistsha, Monday (5/17/2021). Novel also expressed gratitude for Jokowi’s attention to KPK employees who failed the ASN selection. Previously, President Jokowi had opened his voice concerning the controversy of 75 KPK employees who had not passed the ASN selection. He stressed that the test results did not automatically form the basis for the dismissal of these dozens of people. In a video statement, Jokowi said transferring the status of KPK employees to state officials or to ASN should be part of efforts to eradicate corruption more systematically. The results of the national insight test on KPK employees some time ago should be used for corrective action in the anti-corruption commission. “[Hasil tes] “This does not necessarily justify the dismissal of 75 KPK employees who failed the test,” Jokowi said on Monday (5/17/2021). TWK, which brought together all KPK employees, found 75 people who had not passed the test. According to the president, employees who fail the test may still have the opportunity to improve through formal training. Formal training on the national vision is needed to immediately improve at the individual and organizational levels. The President also expressed his support for the consideration of the Constitutional Court in the decision to examine Law No. 19/2019 relating to the second amendment to the KPK Law which stipulates that the process of changing the status of employees from KPK to ASN shall not infringe the rights of KPK employees will be appointed ASN. “I ask the parties concerned, in particular the leadership of the KPK, the minister of PANRB and also the head of the BKN to plan a follow-up for the 75 KPK officers who were declared not to have passed the test with the principles as I said it earlier, “he said. The TWK process done by the KPK Pimp “as if 75 KPK employees did not pass it” carried the stigma of not having a nationality / no Pancasila.

Alhamdulillah, President Jokowi’s speech clarified this accusation.

thank you sir @jessicajofficial , thank you for your attention. – roman baswedan (@nazaqistsha) May 17, 2021 Watch the featured video below: quality content

