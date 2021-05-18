A glossary of UK-China relations Quartz

The world of Chinese observers is full of almost identical jargon and acronyms that you will need to know in order to understand the conversations featured in this series and to make sense of the current tensions between the governments of London and Beijing.

The players

All-Party Parliamentary Group on China (APPCG): A informal multi-stakeholder group of MPs formed around the transfer of Hong Kong to, in his own words, ensure parliamentarians are well informed about China and serve as a platform for discussion on all issues important to UK-China relations . Richard Graham is chairman and Mark Logan is vice chairman for media and northern England.

China Research Group (CRG): A think tank launched in April 2020 by MPs Tom Tugendhat and Neil OBrien for, in his own words, promoting debate and new thinking on how Britain should respond to China’s rise to power. In March 2021, the CRG and its founders sanctioned by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for maliciously spreading lies and disinformation about China’s human rights record.

China-Britain Business Council (CBBC): A private enterprise established in 1954 to promote British companies in China and attract Chinese investors to the British market. CBBC advises the UK and Chinese governments, as well as the UK and Chinese Embassies. James Sassoon is President.

Chinese Center of Great Britain (GBCC): A public non-profit organization established by the British government in 1974 to promote closer ties with China and cross-cultural understanding. Important figures for UK-China relations fill the GBCC board of directors, including John Major, who oversaw the transfer of Hong Kong as British Prime Minister.

Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC): A falcon group of legislators EU countries, the Five Eyes and the Quad, which launched in June 2020 to, in its own words, promote a coordinated response among democratic states to the challenges posed by the current conduct and future ambitions of the People’s Republic of China. Several IPAC members were also sanctioned by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Iain Duncan Smith is co-chair and Luke of Pulford, founder and coordinator.

Five eyes: A intelligence alliance which originated during WWII and is made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States.

The papers

Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI): A joint investment agreement between the Chinese government and the European Union signed in December 2020 to open the Chinese market to European companies. It was seen as a decisive victory in EU-China relations. But its future is now uncertain, as it must be ratified by the European Parliament, but Chinese governments sanction MEPs and EU institutions makes it less likely.

Integrated review: A highly anticipated strategy document published in March 2021 as Global Britain in a Competitive Age, which describes the UK government’s post-Brexit security, defense, development and foreign policy ambitions. It was put forward as a Chinese strategy, but disappointed some Chinese observers for its emphasis on Britain’s positive economic relationship with Beijing.

Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide: An agreement ratified in 1948 by members of the United Nations General Assembly that defines genocide and commits governments around the world to prevent and punish it when it occurs. One of its authors was Peng Chung (PC) Chang, vice-chairman of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and a Chinese national.

Commercial bill: A bill that received royal assent and passed as law Trade Law 2021. It provides for the implementation of international trade agreements. It became controversial because rebels in Parliament waged a battle to attach an amendment that could have prevented the British government from signing free trade agreements with countries accused of genocide. The amendment was finally watered down, but would still trigger a debate on any agreement signed with a country that a parliamentary committee has credibly accused of committing genocide.

Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020: A sanctions regime that the UK can turn to individuals and entities it accuses of serious human rights violations, including murder, torture or forced labor. The British government has the Russians sanctioned, The Saudis, North Koreans and Burmese under this law, and more recently, four Chinese Communist Party officials and a government entity accused of violate the rights of minorities in Xinjiang.

Sino-British joint statement: A United Nations Treaty signed by Britain and China in 1948 to organize Hong Kong’s transition from British colonial control to Chinese government. In the agreement, China pledged to guarantee special rights and freedoms to Hong Kong for a period of 50 years under the “one country, two systems” model. But the deal is a major source of tension: The Chinese see it as the legacy of unjust colonial rule, while the UK recently said China was in a state of continued non-compliance with its provisions.

The concepts

World Great Britain: A term coined by former British Prime Minister Theresa May in a speech to the Conservative Party Conference 2016 to talk about his ambitious vision for Britain after Brexit. It is generally understood as a Britain more engaged and active on the world stage and in international institutions, more agile in seeking trade and other partnerships with the world beyond the EU, and more engaged in the defense of free trade and the rule of law.

Golden age: A whole-of-government approach to China inaugurated by British Prime Minister David Cameron and his chancellor George osborne in 2015, which involved seeking as much Chinese investment as possible for the struggling UK economy and deepen financial and economic ties. The golden age followed two years of diplomatic freeze on the Chinese side after Cameron met the Dalai Lama in 2012. For British hawks, it has become a symbol of their government’s naïve and market-oriented approach to China. Its architects defend it as realpolitik.

Belt and road: A ambitious infrastructure financing program this is the signing foreign and development policy of Chinese President Xi Jinpings. It aims to connect Asia to Europe by land, air and sea via a network of bridges, highways, ports and railways, but also cables, digital platforms and satellites. Xi hopes to use it to expand China’s influence globally. It was critical for encouraging countries that cannot afford to go into debt. Others say it is not a fair assessment an initiative that funds critical projects in developing countries where no other lender daresand often restructure loans (pdf) when countries cannot refund them.

The institutions

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB): A development bank launched by China as the Asian equivalent of the World Bank. The UK was the first major Western power to join the bank in 2015, in the Golden Age, despite strong US objections. Other countries, including Germany, followed.

World Trade Organization (WTO): The international body that facilitates trade between countries and governs disputes. China fought hard for admission to the WTO in the 1990s, and its joined in 2001 was a decisive moment in the reform and opening of the country’s market.