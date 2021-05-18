Coronavirus cases India Live News: AP registers 21,320 new cases; Delhi CM announces Rs 50,000 as a courtesy to families who have lost a member to Covid





Although the number of coronavirus infections has declined, India has witnessed more than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases per day in recent weeks. Covid India Live Update, Coronavirus Case & Live India Coverage: India’s silver lining fights the Covid-19 pandemic! In the past few days, coronavirus infections in India have started to decline. The number of Covid-19 cases per day has plunged more than 1 lakh case from more than 4 lakh cases at the end of April to almost 3 lakh cases today. In the past 24 hours, India reported 2.63,533 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest in 28 days, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday. With the new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 25 million mark and became the second country after the United States to reach the grim milestone. Even as coronavirus cases are declining in the country, the high death rate remains a concern for the government. The country has reported more than 4,000 deaths per day due to complications from coronavirus infections in the past 10 to 15 days. On Tuesday, the country experienced its deadliest day with 4,329 Covid-19-related deaths, its highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic last year. Another concern is the spread of the virus in rural areas. According to the data, the second wave of coronavirus infections has already started to spread in rural areas. Also read: Expect Covid-19 lockdown from August, but serious work to be done, says global expert Bhramar Mukherjee In order to contain viral infections, almost the entire country is under some sort of Covid-19 restriction, whether it’s lockdown or curfew. West Bengal imposed a lockdown on Saturday. States / UTs like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Kerala have extended the lockdown of Covid-19. The Punjab has also extended Corona restrictions. Once the epicenter of Covid-19, Maharashtra would remain under lockdown-type restrictions until the morning of June 1. In the south, Andhra Pradesh announced a full lockdown on Monday, extending lockdown-like restrictions in the state until the end of May. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also stranded. Also Read: CoWIN Launches Key OTP Upgrade; Here is how you can register using the 4 digit code Complete guide In the meantime, the Delhi government has said it will provide Rs 50,000 free of charge to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, in addition to monthly aid of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was a winning member. Announcing this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that children who have lost both parents, or a single parent, due to Covid-19 will also receive monthly aid of 2,500 rupees until the age of 25. years. In addition, the government will take care of their education, he said. All of these announcements will be implemented after being approved by the Delhi cabinet, he added. Also read: Coronavirus disease (Covid-19): Everything you need to know about the variants, symptoms and treatment of Covid-19 As the second most populous country in the world tries to find a way out of the second wave of coronavirus infections, here are the latest confirmed updates on Covid-19 in India and around the world:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos