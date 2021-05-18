Jokowi clearly asked 75 KPK employees to be “saved”, without anyone playing!





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) disagree with the deactivation of 75 KPK employees who were not eligible National Insights Test (TWK) to change the status to DSC. Jokowi also ordered related parties to continue the controversy. “I ask the parties concerned, in particular the leadership of the KPK, the minister of PAN-RB and also the head of BKN to design a follow-up for the 75 employees of the KPK who failed the test according to the principles as I said. . earlier, “said Jokowi posted on the Secretariat’s YouTube channel. President Monday, May 17, 2021. According to former KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah, Jokowi’s leadership must be closely watched. Because after that there is another process which is considered risky. “Some presidential statements are quite clear, namely that TWK should not be the basis for the dismissal of 75 KPK employees and supports the decision of the Constitutional Court (Constitutional Court) that the transfer of KPK employees to the ‘ASN must not infringe the rights of KPK Employees, “Febri wrote in his Twitter account cited on Tuesday (5/18/2021). Febri allowed his tweet to be quoted. “The next test is the consistency of the implementation. We’ll see who still insists on getting rid of the 75 KPK employees? We need to monitor the implementation of the president’s statement,” he continued. Febri also hopes PAN minister RB Tjahjo Kumolo and BKN leader Bima Wibisana. Both are currently tasked with resolving the controversy with Jokowi. “Are KemenPAN RB and BKN going to implement it as well as possible? Hope the implementation will not be compromised. I hope. I try to believe, I hope Pak Tjahjo Kumolo does not take action contrary to the direction of the president’s policy Febri. The same voice was also conveyed by one of the 75 KPK officers named Harun Al Rashid. Harun, who is also the KPK Research Task Force, admitted he listened when there was doubt on BKN’s part to further process Jokowi’s instructions. “I appreciate the president’s actions in providing clear instructions regarding the controversy of 75 KPK employees who were declared ineligible for the national insight test,” Harun said separately. “However, it is unfortunate that these clear guidelines were not implemented swiftly and accurately by the parties involved. The BKN I have heard is still dazed and still hesitant to immediately deal with the status transfer of the 75 employees. I am afraid that there are other parties that are still ‘playing’ in interpreting the president’s directive even though the president’s direction is very clear, ”Harun added. Previously, MenPAN RB Tjahjo Kumolo had confirmed that he would coordinate with BKN and NCP. On the other hand, the head of BKN Bima Wibisana also issued a similar opinion. “I cannot answer now, because we have to coordinate with the head of BKN and the chairman of the KPK. Because the basis is the KPK regulations. I will definitely pay attention to the chairman’s leadership as an assistant to the president, ”Tjahjo said. “There are many laws that regulate it. Later it will be discussed together first,” Bima continued separately. Watch the video “Jokowi: the process of transferring status to ASN must not infringe the rights of KPK employees”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (dhn / fjp)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos