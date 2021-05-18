COVID-19 Handling: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with State and District Field Managers Today | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with state and district field officials to learn about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, May 18 at 11 a.m. A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi would take part in the meeting. According to the statement, “Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, officials will share some good practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations to continue our ongoing fight against COVID-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas. ” PMO statement. He added: “A better appreciation of these initiatives will help to develop an effective response plan, implementation of targeted strategies and support necessary policy interventions.” Many effective steps have been taken – from ensuring that strict containment measures are taken to control the spread, to preparing healthcare facilities to deal with the raging second wave, to ensuring staff availability. health care and a continuous supply chain for logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country, the statement added. Earlier official sources said district magistrates from 46 districts in nine states would attend the meeting. The prime minister will hold a similar meeting on May 20 which senior officials from 54 districts in 10 states are expected to attend, they told PTI. The Prime Minister’s Office statement said the battle against COVID-19 in various districts and states is being led on the cutting edge by officials on the ground. Notably, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 18.44 crore with 14.79,592 doses administered on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry said 6,63,329 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and a total of 59,32,704 people in 36 states and UTs since the start of phase 3 of the vaccination campaign. The 59,32,704 beneficiaries include 9,28,962 from Rajasthan; 8,22,516 from Bihar; Delhi 7.07,408; 6,55,673 from Maharashtra; 5 26 988 from Uttar Pradesh; 5,12,445 from Gujarat and 4,99,762 from Haryana. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,44,22,218 according to the 8 p.m. interim report on May 17, the ministry said. Among the people who received 18,44,22,218 doses were 96,58,913 healthcare workers (HCWs) who took the first dose and 66.52,200 who took the second dose; 1,44.97,411 frontline workers (field workers) who received the first dose and 82.16,750 who took the second dose. As many as 59.32,704 people between the ages of 18 and 44 took the first dose. In addition, 5,76,53,924 and 92,39,392 beneficiaries over the age of 45 to 60 received the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,46,60,900 and 1,79,10,024 beneficiaries over the age of 60 took the first and second dose respectively. The ministry added that the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the country’s most vulnerable population groups from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (With contributions from the agency) Live







