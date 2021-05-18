Xi on joint building of community with shared future for humanity __ (cctv.com)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for building a global health-for-all community as the still-raging COVID-19 underscores the urgency for humanity to fight as only one face to such a health crisis which recognizes no border and pity no race.

Since the start of the pandemic, China has been leading global cooperation to address the common challenge, providing medical supplies and vaccines to other countries and regions and sharing its experience in preventing viruses and treating patients. .

In March 2020, Xi first proposed the concept of building a global health-for-all community in a message to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Xi said in the message that China is willing to make concerted efforts with France to strengthen international cooperation in the prevention and control of epidemics, help the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization to play. a central role in improving global governance for public health, and building a global health-for-all community.

To put this proposal into practice, China has played a leading role in participating in global efforts to address the challenges posed by the pandemic.

During a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, in April 2020, Xi noted that the coronavirus disease had broken out in several countries and regions.

China will support the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, share its experience and provide as much support as possible for the global battle against COVID-19, and work with other countries to promote developing global public health and building a global health-for-all community, he said.

Addressing the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly via video link in May 2020, Xi announced concrete steps to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.

In his speech, Xi said, “China will provide US $ 2 billion over two years to help the COVID-19 response and economic and social development in affected countries, especially developing countries.”

China will work with the UN to set up a depot and a global humanitarian response center in China, ensure the functioning of anti-epidemic supply chains and promote “green corridors” for expedited transport and customs clearance, did he declare.

“The development and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in China, when available, will become a global public good,” the president said.

A year after making that promise, China has still pledged its speech to ensure accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.

According to official data released earlier this month, China has provided vaccine assistance to more than 80 countries and exported vaccines to more than 50 countries.

In a phone conversation with Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in January, Xi said China will continue to provide assistance and support to developing countries and strive to make vaccines accessible public goods and affordable for people in all countries.

China stands ready to increase cooperation on vaccines, consolidate international solidarity against COVID-19 and promote building a global health-for-all community, Xi said in a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, in February.

Delivering a video keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 annual Boao Forum for Asia conference in April, Xi reiterated his vision of creating a health and safety future with solidarity and cooperation.

“We must put people and their lives above all else, step up information sharing and collective efforts, and improve public health and medical cooperation,” he said.

To this end, international cooperation should be strengthened on research and development, production and distribution of vaccines, so that everyone in the world can access and afford the vaccines they need, said the Chinese president.

During his phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in April, Xi said vaccines are used to prevent disease and save lives, while stressing that China opposes the politicization of vaccines or “vaccine nationalism. “and stands ready to work with Germany and the international community. as a whole to promote equitable and reasonable distribution of vaccines, support and help developing countries obtain vaccines and contribute to humanity’s common fight against the pandemic for an early victory.